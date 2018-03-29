Best Bites April 2018

NEWS

On March 2, Crumzz Bar and Grill opened on Limestone in the former location of Street Craves and Hugh Jass Burgers.

A new vegan 1950s-era diner is coming to the Winchester Road area in the former location of Great China restaurant.

On March 15, Cincinnati based LaRosa’s Pizzeria and Skyline Chili broke ground on their newest location on Richmond Road across from Krispy Kreme. This will be the first LaRosa’s and Skyline in Lexington and is scheduled to open during the summer of 2018.

Narragansett Beer released Fresh Catch. It’s an ode to American fishing culture and tradition. It is brewed specifically with seafood pairing in mind. It’s a golden ale dry hopped with citra.

On March 3 Thai Street Food Kitchen opened on Clays Mill Road.

A new restaurant has opened downtown in the former Wines on Vine spot. Owned by Larry Dean, Walker’s features a menu of shareable appetizers, salads, and entrees, along with a full bar.

Yuengling, America’s Oldest Brewery, is now available in Kentucky. Beginning March 5, Yuengling’s Traditional Lager, Light Lager and Black & Tan brands became available on draft at bars and restaurants, and packaged at grocery and convenience stores became available March 12.

EVENTS

April 1

Where to eat for Easter? Click here.

April 7

The Spring Kickoff of the Lexington Farmer Market will be April 7 at 7 am in the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion at Cheapside. Come celebrate the beginning of the spring season.

Alfalfa celebrates their 45th birthday on April 7.

April 8

The Southland Drive Lexington Farmers’ Market returns on April 8 at 10 am

April 11

Lexington Bourbon Society hosts Social Sipper at J. Renders on April 11 at 6:30 pm.

April 12

Taste Kentucky’s finest at Belle’s Cocktail House with Maker’s 46 Bourbon and Burgoo. From 6 pm to 8 pm enjoy music, food and Maker’s 46 cocktails.

April 15

Instant Pot Tips and Tricks, 2 pm at the downtown public library.

April 17

DogFish Head Beer Dinner at HopCat April 17 at 7 pm

April 21

An Inspired Evening honoring Chef Ouita Michel at 7 pm at UK Art Museum. Throughout the night you will enjoy entertainment and foods that touch all the senses using the elements of inspiration: Air, Fire, Water and Earth.

Head to The Summit at Fritz Farm at 11 am for a Bluegrass Brunch before the races at The Barn. Enjoy live music, a bloody mary bar, mini burgers, fried chicken, bacon, and specialty brunch items.

April 26

Martine’s Pastries holds their Grand Reopening in their new home Thursday, April 26th at 10 am with a ribbon cutting.

Louisville chefpreneur Edward Lee will discuss and sign Buttermilk Graffiti, 7 pm Joseph Beth.

Barley Barrels and Bluegrass fundraising dinner, 6:30 pm at The Livery, benefiting Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass.

