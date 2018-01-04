Live Music in Lexington, KY January 2018

TUES JAN 2
The Thing with Two Heads 8 pm Al’s Bar
WED JAN 3
Josh Butcher-Americana 8 pm Parlay Social
THUR JAN 4
Isle of Eight | Lylak | Buck the Taxidermist 9 pm Al’s Bar
John Clay and The Boxwine Prophets | Katie Williams 7:30 pm The Burl
Yellow Cuss | Chris Oberholtzer | Tucker Riggleman 9 pm The Green Lantern Bar
FRI JAN 5
Shawnthony Calypso | Boytown USA | Leaden Verse 9 pm Al’s Bar
Paul Simon’s “Graceland” featuring Curio Key Club 9 pm The Burl
Trisco’s Garage Band 9:30 pm Parlay Social
Young Heirlooms | Eric Bolander | Arlo McKinley 9:30 pm Willie’s
SAT JAN 6
Trippin Roots Album Release 5:30 pm The Burl
Born Cross Eyed 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Concert with the Stars featuring Colton Ryan | Tyler Hanes | Gabrielle Ruiz 8 pm The Lexington Opera House
Zen Highway | Dirty Dollz & The Tyrants 9 pm Lynagh’s
David Austin 9 pm Whiskey Bear
SUN JAN 7
Lillie Mae 7 pm The Burl
Jazz Brunch: The Raleigh Dailey 11 am Willie’s
MON JAN 8
Old Time Jam Session 9 pm Broomwagon Coffee Bikes
WED JAN 10
Chelsea Nolan 8 pm Red Barn Radio
THUR JAN 11
Wicked Peace | Home Grown Headband | The Woodsheep 9 pm Best Friend Bar
John Moreland | Ian Noe 8 pm The Burl
Turkuaz 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
FRI JAN 12
Lucas Hoge | Grayson Jenkins and The Resolutions 8 pm The Burl
Tom Arnold 7:30 pm Comedy Off Broadway
Blood Handsome | Harvard Drive 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Dylan Schneider 7 pm Tin Roof
Bob Shirley 9:30 pm Willie’s
SAT JAN 13
Ashes of Folly 9 pm Al’s Bar
Souled Out 9 pm Al’s Beer Garden
Don’t Be A Square 7 pm The Burl
Tom Arnold 7:30 pm Comedy Off Broadway
Derek Hoke | Rayvon Pettis | Rhyan Sinclair | All The Little Pieces 7 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
C The Beat 9:15 pm Willie’s
SUN JAN 14
Southern Daze | Five Minutes Left | The Chung Yen Band 4 pm The Burl
Jazz Brunch: Lee Carroll’s Soul Jazz Quartette 11 am Willie’s
Taylor Kropp 8:30 pm Willie’s
WED JAN 17
Saving Abel 7pm Manchester Music Hall
THU JAN 18
Trunkweed | FuzzCuzz | Jerk String | Anti-Pressure 9 pm Al’s Bar
Cody Johnson 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Cedric Burnside Project | Raleigh Dailey 8:30 pm Willie’s
FRI JAN 19
Freekbass | Luthi 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Alan Jackson 9 pm Rupp Arena
Laid Back Country Picker | Nicholas Jamerson 9 pm Willie’s
SAT JAN 20
Cash Unchained: Johnny Cash Tribute 8 pm The Burl
Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts 9 pm The Green Lantern
Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin IV 4 pm Lexington Opera House
SUN JAN 21
Rayland Baxter | Bendigo Fletcher | Lylak 7 pm The Burl
Grateful Sunday 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
MON JAN 22
Creed Bratton (from The Office): An Evening of Music and Comedy 7 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
TUE JAN 23
Honeysuckle 7:30 pm The Burl
G Jones | Eprom | Ana Sia 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
WED JAN 24
Zach Deputy | Sunny Cheeba | Pierce Edens 7 pm The Burl
JJ Grey and Mofro 8 pm Manchester Music Hall
THU JAN 25
Matthew McNeal | FuzzCuzz | Maggie Lander 8 pm Al’s Bar.
Twisted Pine | William Matheny 7 pm The Burl
Pokey Lafarge | Divino Niño 7 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
FRI JAN 26
Luenel 7 pm Comedy Off Broadway, runs through Jan 28
Dirty Dancing 8 pm Lexington Opera House, runs through Jan 28
The Eric Cummins Band 9 pm Lynagh’s
Neko Case 8 pm Manchester Music Hall
SAT JAN 27
Nora Jane Struthers 10 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
The Ben Miller Band | Chicago Farmer 9 pm at Willie’s
SUN JAN 28
Grateful Sunday 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Lexington Music Awards 6pm The Lyric Theatre
Jazz Brunch: Gail Wynters and Company 11 am Willie’s
MON JAN 29
Old-Time Jam Session 6 pm Broomwagon Coffee Bikes
TUE JAN 30
San Fermin | Mikaela Davis 7 pm The Burl
WED JAN 31
Ruth B | Hailey Know 6:30 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
This article can also be found on page 12 in the January 2018 print edition of Ace.
