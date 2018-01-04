Live Music in Lexington, KY January 2018

TUES JAN 2

The Thing with Two Heads 8 pm Al’s Bar

WED JAN 3

Josh Butcher-Americana 8 pm Parlay Social

THUR JAN 4

Isle of Eight | Lylak | Buck the Taxidermist 9 pm Al’s Bar

John Clay and The Boxwine Prophets | Katie Williams 7:30 pm The Burl

Yellow Cuss | Chris Oberholtzer | Tucker Riggleman 9 pm The Green Lantern Bar

FRI JAN 5

Shawnthony Calypso | Boytown USA | Leaden Verse 9 pm Al’s Bar

Paul Simon’s “Graceland” featuring Curio Key Club 9 pm The Burl

Trisco’s Garage Band 9:30 pm Parlay Social

Young Heirlooms | Eric Bolander | Arlo McKinley 9:30 pm Willie’s

SAT JAN 6

Trippin Roots Album Release 5:30 pm The Burl

Born Cross Eyed 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Concert with the Stars featuring Colton Ryan | Tyler Hanes | Gabrielle Ruiz 8 pm The Lexington Opera House

Zen Highway | Dirty Dollz & The Tyrants 9 pm Lynagh’s

David Austin 9 pm Whiskey Bear

SUN JAN 7

Lillie Mae 7 pm The Burl

Jazz Brunch: The Raleigh Dailey 11 am Willie’s

MON JAN 8

Old Time Jam Session 9 pm Broomwagon Coffee Bikes

WED JAN 10

Chelsea Nolan 8 pm Red Barn Radio

THUR JAN 11

Wicked Peace | Home Grown Headband | The Woodsheep 9 pm Best Friend Bar

John Moreland | Ian Noe 8 pm The Burl

Turkuaz 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

FRI JAN 12

Lucas Hoge | Grayson Jenkins and The Resolutions 8 pm The Burl

Tom Arnold 7:30 pm Comedy Off Broadway

Blood Handsome | Harvard Drive 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Dylan Schneider 7 pm Tin Roof

Bob Shirley 9:30 pm Willie’s

SAT JAN 13

Ashes of Folly 9 pm Al’s Bar

Souled Out 9 pm Al’s Beer Garden

Don’t Be A Square 7 pm The Burl

Tom Arnold 7:30 pm Comedy Off Broadway

Derek Hoke | Rayvon Pettis | Rhyan Sinclair | All The Little Pieces 7 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

C The Beat 9:15 pm Willie’s

SUN JAN 14

Southern Daze | Five Minutes Left | The Chung Yen Band 4 pm The Burl

Jazz Brunch: Lee Carroll’s Soul Jazz Quartette 11 am Willie’s

Taylor Kropp 8:30 pm Willie’s

WED JAN 17

Saving Abel 7pm Manchester Music Hall

THU JAN 18

Trunkweed | FuzzCuzz | Jerk String | Anti-Pressure 9 pm Al’s Bar

Cody Johnson 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Cedric Burnside Project | Raleigh Dailey 8:30 pm Willie’s

FRI JAN 19

Freekbass | Luthi 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Alan Jackson 9 pm Rupp Arena

Laid Back Country Picker | Nicholas Jamerson 9 pm Willie’s

SAT JAN 20

Cash Unchained: Johnny Cash Tribute 8 pm The Burl

Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts 9 pm The Green Lantern

Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin IV 4 pm Lexington Opera House

SUN JAN 21

Rayland Baxter | Bendigo Fletcher | Lylak 7 pm The Burl

Grateful Sunday 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

MON JAN 22

Creed Bratton (from The Office): An Evening of Music and Comedy 7 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

TUE JAN 23

Honeysuckle 7:30 pm The Burl

G Jones | Eprom | Ana Sia 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

WED JAN 24

Zach Deputy | Sunny Cheeba | Pierce Edens 7 pm The Burl

JJ Grey and Mofro 8 pm Manchester Music Hall

THU JAN 25

Matthew McNeal | FuzzCuzz | Maggie Lander 8 pm Al’s Bar.

Twisted Pine | William Matheny 7 pm The Burl

Pokey Lafarge | Divino Niño 7 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

FRI JAN 26

Luenel 7 pm Comedy Off Broadway, runs through Jan 28

Dirty Dancing 8 pm Lexington Opera House, runs through Jan 28

The Eric Cummins Band 9 pm Lynagh’s

Neko Case 8 pm Manchester Music Hall

SAT JAN 27

Nora Jane Struthers 10 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

The Ben Miller Band | Chicago Farmer 9 pm at Willie’s

SUN JAN 28

Grateful Sunday 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Lexington Music Awards 6pm The Lyric Theatre

Jazz Brunch: Gail Wynters and Company 11 am Willie’s

MON JAN 29

Old-Time Jam Session 6 pm Broomwagon Coffee Bikes

TUE JAN 30

San Fermin | Mikaela Davis 7 pm The Burl

WED JAN 31

Ruth B | Hailey Know 6:30 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

—

This article can also be found on page 12 in the January 2018 print edition of Ace.

