Home & Garden January 2018 News & Events

EVENTS

Saturday Jan 6

Learn how to keep your bike in tip top condition this winter at Man O’War Harley-Davidson’s Winterize Your Ride Donut Social & Workshop at 10:30 am. (2073 Bryant Rd)

Monday Jan 8

Join the University of Kentucky Center for Crop Diversification at the 2018 KY Fruit and Vegetable Conference. From 8 am on Jan 8 to 5 pm on Jan 9 at Embassy Suites Lexington. (1801 Newtown Pike)

Wednesday Jan 17

Lexington Young Professional Association hosts their first event of 2018 — Connect and Learn: First Time Homebuyer’s Guide. If you’re looking to buy a property or move in the next year, learn all the ins and outs of the process from LYPA member experts. Come network and get your questions answered at Pivot Brewing at 5:30 pm. (1400 Delaware Ave)

Tuesday Jan 23

From 6-8 pm Cut and Paste Craft Studio hosts a workshop to create porch welcome signs that can be used year-round. The signs are made with 4x10in wood boards and wooden letters that spell out “WELCOME.” The “O” is left out and replaced with seasonal symbols: snowflake, heart, clover, Easter egg, stars, etc. (220 Ruccio Way, Suite 180)

Thursday Jan 25

Locked Out: A Tenant’s Perspective – 6 pm at The Lyric Theatre. Join the Lexington Fair Housing Council, NoLi CDC, and the Lexington Young Professionals Associations as they host a public conversation, where Lexington tenants share their stories and contribute ideas towards preserving renters rights. (300 E Third St)

NEWS

AVOID FROZEN PIPES

Winter is here, and cold weather is sweeping the Bluegrass. Frozen pipes can leave you without water in the worst weather, and cost a lot to repair. Kentucky American Water reminds residents of a few simple steps to help prevent frozen water pipes, and what to do if your water line does freeze.

Before the cold weather:

Check sprinklers or irrigation systems to make sure everything is off.

Fix drafty windows and plug drafts around doors in areas near water lines.

Wrap your pipes with insulation for added protection.

When temperatures stay below freezing (below 32 degrees):

If pipes run through cabinets or vanities, open the doors to let warmer room temperatures flow in.

Keep a slow trickle of water flowing through faucets to keep the water from freezing.

If you’re going out of town, set the thermostat no lower than 55 degrees.

If your pipes do freeze:

Be sure to know where your home’s main water valve is located and shut it off immediately.

Thaw pipes with warm air, a hair dryer or space heater will work. However, be sure not to leave heaters unattended and do not use kerosene heaters or open flames.

Once the pipes have thawed, slowly turn water back on. Then check for any cracks or leaks that might have been caused by freezing.

WINTER HOME MAINTENANCE

If you didn’t take steps to winterize your home in the fall, here is some quick maintenance checks to help you protect your home.

Clean the fireplace. After a very frigid winter, creosote–an extremely flammable oil produced by coal or wood ash smoke–will build up in the chimney. If you didn’t clean your fireplace before winter, hire a chimney cleaner now to get rid of creosote and other build-up.

Check your plumbing pipes. It’s always safe to get your pipes checked if they are old, or if you’ve been hearing strange noises from them. When water builds up in pipes and freezes, it can cause leaks, cracks and breaks.

Inspect your roof. Your roof endures the brunt of winter conditions, wearing down over time. Weather conditions can cause shingles and tiles to break and create exposed areas in the underlayment where leaks and holes can form, which allows water to seep through to your attic.

Maintain your heating system. Your heating system works overtime in the winter. Have your heating system checked by a professional if you hear strange noises coming from the vents, or if you suddenly notice cold spots in parts of your home. Don’t wait for the ultimate issue — your heating system to go completely out — before you have it serviced.

Hang extra window treatments. Consider hanging extra curtains and blinds in the living room and bedrooms to help insulate and keep the heat in. Thermal curtains offer added lining for increased insulation.

Clear snow from driveways and walkways. Snow and ice build-up can be dangerous. For your safety, and for the safety of your family members and neighbors, it is important to immediately plow or shovel snow and cover traffic areas with salt