Best Bites January 2018

NEWS

Alexander Bullitt’s Winery, Brewery & Bistro has opened at 319 Cedar Street, where JDI Grille & Tavern used to call home. The three-story restaurant offers pizza, italian and pub style dishes. The first and second floor dining areas feature full service cocktails bars, and the third floor is available for private receptions or parties of 100+.

Alltech’s Town Branch Distillery releases an 80-proof Town Branch Gin. Town Branch Distillery, known for its’ bourbon and Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale, is embarking on a new adventure into the spirits section. Gin is one of the oldest distilled spirits, flavored with juniper berries, but Town Branch Gin has added a Kentucky twist to it. In addition to juniper berries, the gin is flavored with coriander, nutmeg, orange and lemon peels, and purple coneflower, which is native to Central Kentucky. The gin will be moving into full distribution at the beginning of 2018, but can also be found at the Town Branch Distillery visitors center.

The Bridge Eatery & Bar, now open in the Chevy Chase area, offers artisanal New York style pizzas alongside Mediterranean cuisines. You can enjoy a drink at the delightful Jazz/Blues bar, dine in with your favorite comfort food or try a new Mediterranean dish. If you’d rather relax at home you can call in with their delivery service. The Bridge Eatery & Bar has something for everybody. Located at 342 Romany Road, Lexington, KY.

Graeter’s is bringing the Fiona flavor back for Cincinnati Zoo hippo’s first birthday. Chunky Chunky Hippo, toffee ice cream with peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles, will be available Jan 14 in Lexington Graeter’s locations and beginning Jan 17 in Kroger, Whole Foods and Fresh Market. The limited edition pints now feature a portrait of the famous baby hippo, drawn by local Lexington artist Loren Long.

Holly Hill Inn on 426 North Winter Street in Midway, is launching a calendar of special food and wine events for 2018. The new series starts with a focus on Hungaria and will make an authentic Hungarian dinner on January 12-13, 2018 before moving on to the next cultural food.

Zagat names Lexington, KY one of the 30 most exciting food cities in America in 2017. Number 26 to be exact. Citing the opening of Kentucky’s first food hall, The Barn at The Summit at Fritz Farm. The Barn provides an array of all-local, all-independent eateries including Crank & Boom, Pasture by Marksbury Farm, Atomic Ramen, and Honeywood. Other new openings in Lexington include Corto Lima and Shake Shack.

EVENTS

JANUARY 4

Yappy Hour, 4 pm at Pivot Brewing. $2 from every flight sold will benefit the Lexington Humane Society

JANUARY 10

Ditch the Diet; Find Food Peace, class on intuitive eating will be at Good Foods Co-op at 6:30 pm.

JANUARY 12

Holly Hill Inn presents a Hungarian Winter Dinner at 6 pm and will run through Jan 13.

JANUARY 13

A Taste of 21c with Jonathan Searle will be at Shaker Village at 6:30 pm.

4th Annual Chili Challenge at Talon Winery featuring chili, wine & music at noon.

JANUARY 14

Wine About Winter Barrel Tasting brunch themed event at Jean Farris Winery & Bistro at noon.

JANUARY 16

Cookie decorating hosted by Maddie Marcum with Maddie’s Cookie Co. will be held at Seventh + Lime at 6:40 pm.

JANUARY 17

Chef Dan Wu, owner of Atomic Ramen, hosts Key to Cooking Regional, Seasonal Eatables, 6 pm at Food Chain.

JANUARY 20

10th Anniversary Party (all day) and Crack Fries Eating Contest at 3 pm at HopCat.

JANUARY 25

KEMI presents Commerce Lexington Inc. Annual Dinner

Latte Art Throwdown will be hosted by Daily Offerings Coffee Roastery at 6:30 pm.

JANUARY 29

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar hosts a Caribbean Buffet & Beach Bash at 7 pm.

