Where to Eat, Where to Drink and What’s Happening for New Year’s Eve 2017

Where to Eat, Where to Drink and What’s Happening for New Year’s...

If you’re looking for entertainment, a great place to dine and something to drink to ring in 2018, Lexington has a plethora of options to meet any of your desires.

With New Year’s Eve being on a Sunday this year, check your preferred venue for their hours of alcohol sales.

A sampling of Sunday, New Year’s Eve (2017) and Monday, New Year’s Day (2018) festivities follows for Lexington Kentucky.

New Year’s Eve 2017 Dining in Lexington (ringing in 2018)

What restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve 2017? Special menus? Prix fixe? Parties and Celebrations? Live music? There’s something for everyone.

Azur Restaurant AZUR Restaurant & Patio will offer a prix fixe four-course menu with dinner being served at three different times; 5 p.m. (Early Bird session), 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Call for reservations.

Blue Heron on Jefferson will have a prix fixe three-course menu that includes short rib and pork belly brochette. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and patrons arriving at 9 pm are invited to stay until midnight.

Brasabana will have .will have special sitdowns at 5 pm, 7 pm, and 9:30 pm with live music by Ranado y Santiago starting at 9:30 pm. If you come in for the 9:30 pm dinner, you’re invited to stay until midnight for a special toast.

Dudley’s at 259 W. Short will offer a prix fixe three-course menu with choices plus amuse.

Holly Hill Inn in Midway (426 N. Winter Street) is starting at 8 p.m. and offering four-course menu of choices.

Le Deauville French Bistro will offer a prix fix three-course menu with choices starting at 5 p.m.

Middle Fork Kitchen Bar on 1224 Manchester St will be offering a three-course menu with choices. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Nick Ryan’s on Jefferson will be serving dinner from 5:00 p.m. to close with a four-course prix fixe menu and closer to close,an A-La Carte menu will be offered.

Malone’s in Hamburg will feature a 32 oz Tomahawk Bone-In Ribeye special, perfect for a New Year’s celebration. A $99 Special Malone’s menu available after 4 p.m.

Stella’s on Jefferson offers just brunch and lunch for New Year’s Eve.

Village Idiot at 307 W. Short starts the dinner session at 5 p.m. and offering a four-course prix fixe menu.

Winchell’s at 348 Southland Drive will be open regular hours and will be serving a lobster broil starting from 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

Windy Corner will close at 2:30 p.m.

New Year’s Eve 2017 at Lexington’s Bars and Breweries (ringing in 2018)

Al’s Bar will feature Still Holler and Flatland Harmony Experiment plus DJs

Best Friend Bar will have John The Baptist, Brocktologist and Rob Robinette

Grand Reserve at 903 Manchester Street is hosting its third annual Midnight Masquerade Bash from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Cocktail attire required.

The Green Lantern will feature music from Chino Vadgi, Case Mahan and Robert Beatty starting at 9 p.m.

O’Neills on Richmond Rd. is hosting its 6th Annual New Year’s Eve Bash. Tickets for admission includes live music provided by Lexington’s own Hi-5. It also includes a full bar, buffet and a champagne toast at midnight.

Parlay Social at 257 W. Short Street will feature music crom Boogie G & the Titanics at 9:30 p.m.

Soundbar at 208 S. Limestone tickets will include champagne toast, party favors, a heated patio and a live dancy party with DJ Crow at 8 p.m.

