Where to eat and drink Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2017 in Lexington?

What if you get hungry on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2017 in Lexington? Are any bars, breweries, pubs or restaurants open on December 24 and December 25?

Applebee’s in Lexington will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day

Asian Wind in Palomar will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Asuka Japanese Grill and Sushi at 2300 Sir Barton Way will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Bigg Blue Martini at 369 West Vine (in the Hilton) will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Bonefish Grill in Hamburg will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Buddha Lounge will be closed on Christmas Eve and open on Christmas Day .

Chatham’s has closed since our last Christmas guide.

Cheesecake Factory at Fayette Mall will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Cheng’s Chinese Restaurant on Clays Mill will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Columbia Steakhouse downtown will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Cracker Barrel will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Cru at the Summit will be open Christmas Eve.

Doodles on Limestone will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Grey Goose on Jefferson will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Golden Wok will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Hananoki has closed since our 2016 Christmas dining guide.

Hunan on Southland Drive, a popular mainstay for Christmas Eve fans of A Christmas Story, has closed since our 2016 Christmas dining guide.

iChing Asian Cafe at 2312 Sir Barton Way in Hamburg has closed since our 2016 Christmas dining guide.

Le Deauville will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Local’s will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Malone’s (Hamburg, Lansdowne, and Palomar) will be open Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Middle Fork, in the Distillery District, will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Nick Ryan’s will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Osaka off Man O’ War will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Peking Bistro at Beaumont will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

PF Chang’s at Fayette Mall will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Pies and Pints (in the Square) will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Ramsey’s will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day..

Sage Rabbit will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Saul Good (all Lexington locations) will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Shanghai Bistro on War Admiral will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Smashing Tomato most locations in Lexington will be open Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Starbucks Chevy Chase (808 E. High Street) will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Sutton’s will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Ted’s Montana Grill now has two Lexington locations, one in Hamburg, and one in the Summit. Both locations will be open Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Tolly Ho will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.



Waffle House at 859 S. Broadway is open 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year if you want to get your griddle on.

Windy Corner Market will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

The Summit has opened in Lexington since our 2016 Christmas guide, and Christmas Eve/ Christmas Day hours will vary by venue.

What BARS and Breweries are open Christmas Eve/Christmas Day 2017 in Lexington?

Glad you asked. Below is a small sampling.

The Beer Trappe on Euclid will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Cocktails will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Country Boy Brewing at 436 Chair Avenue will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Ethereal Brewing in the Distillery District will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Lynagh’s at 384 Woodland Avenue will be closed Christmas Eve and open on Christmas Day.

McCarthy’s Irish Bar at 117 S. Upper will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Mirror Twin Brewing at 725 National Avenue will be open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Pivot Brewing Company on Delaware Avenue will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Tin Roof on Limestone will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

