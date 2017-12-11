When are Christmas Eve, Christmas Day Church Services 2017, Lexington

Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year, and Christmas Eve services may vary. A sampling of Lexington area Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2017 church services:

CHRISTMAS EVE, SUNDAY DECEMBER 24, 2017



BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH 2500 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY, Christmas Eve service at 10:45am and a candlelight service at 5pm.

CATHEDRAL OF CHRIST THE KING (Catholic) 299 Colony Blvd Lexington KY, mass at 4pm, 6:30pm, 8:30pm, and midnight.

CENTENARY UNITED METHODIST 2800 Tates Creek Road Lexington KY, Christmas Eve service at 9:45am. They will also hold candlelight worships at 2pm, 4pm, 7pm, and 11pm.

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH 205 E. Short Street Lexington KY, Christmas Eve service at 11am. They will also hold candlelight communion services at 5pm and 11pm.

CHRIST CHURCH CATHEDRAL (Episcopal) 166 Market Street Lexington KY, Christmas Eve services at 5pm and 11pm.

EMBRACE CHURCH 1015 N Limestone Lexington, KY, will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30pm.

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH 1000 Tates Creek Road Lexington KY, Christmas Eve services at 5pm and 9pm.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 171 Market Street Lexington KY, Christmas Eve service at 10am. They will also hold candlelight communion services at 3pm and 5:30pm.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 200 W. High St Lexington, KY, Christmas Eve service at 11am. They will also hold candlelight services at 5pm and 7pm.

GOOD SHEPHERD (THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE GOOD SHEPHERD) 533 East Main Street Lexington KY, Christmas Eve services at 4pm, 7pm, and 11pm.

MARY QUEEN OF THE HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH at 601 Hill N. Dale Drive Christmas Eve mass at 4pm, 6pm and midnight.

NORTHEAST CHRISTIAN CHURCH 990 Star Shoot Parkway, Christmas Eve service is at 4:30pm.

PAX CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH 4001 Victoria Way Lexington KY, Sunday mass is at 9:30am and Christmas Eve mass is at 6:30pm and midnight.

SECOND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 460 East Main Street Lexington KY, Christmas Eve service at 11am and 5pm. They will also hold candlelight worships at 8pm and 10pm.

SOUTHERN HILLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 2356 Harrodsburg Road Lexington KY, services at 9:30am and 11am. They will also hold candlelight services at 5:30pm and 7pm.

SOUTHLAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH 5001 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville KY & 2349 Richmond Rd, Lexington KY, Christmas Eve services at 9:30am, 11:15am, and 5pm.

ST. LUKE UNITED METHODIST at 2351 Alumni Drive Lexington KY, Christmas Eve service at 11am. They will also hold candlelight services at 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

WOODLAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH 530 E. High Street, Christmas Eve service is at 5pm.

CHRISTMAS DAY, MONDAY DECEMBER 25, 2017

CATHEDRAL OF CHRIST THE KING (Catholic) 299 Colony Blvd Lexington KY, Christmas Day mass is at 9am and 11:15am.

CHRIST CHURCH CATHEDRAL (Episcopalian) 166 Market Street Lexington KY Christmas Day service at 11am.

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH 1000 Tates Creek Road Lexington KY, Christmas Day service is at 10am.

GOOD SHEPHERD (Episcopal) 533 East Main Street Lexington KY, Christmas Day service at 10am.

MARY QUEEN OF THE HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH at 601 Hill N. Dale Drive will hold Christmas Day mass at 10am.

PAX CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH 4001 Victoria Way Lexington KY, Christmas Day mass is at 9:30am and 12pm.



Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call today to advertise in Ace’s online holiday guides.