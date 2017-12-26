What’s Open, What’s Closed New Year’s Eve 2017 and New Year’s Day 2018 in Lexington, KY

What’s Open, What’s Closed New Year’s Eve 2017 and New Year’s Day...

What’s open, what’s closed on New Year’s Eve 2017 and New Year’s Day 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky?

GROCERIES & SHOPPING

Fresh Market in Lansdowne will be open from 8am to 8pm on New Year’s Eve and open from 10am to 7pm on New Year’s Day.

The Kroger on Richmond Road, Kroger on Chinoe and Euclid Kroger will close at 9pm on New Year’s Eve and open at 8am on New Year’s Day. The Euclid Kroger Pharmacy will be open 11am-6pm on New Year’s Eve and 9am-3pm on New Year’s Day.

Liquor Barn will be open until 9pm on New Year’s Eve.

Lexington’s 24/7 Meijer stores will open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Pharmacies will close at 7pm New Year’s Eve and open 10am-6pm on New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The 24/7 Walmarts in Lexington (including Walmart in Hamburg) will be open. (Individual stores inside the Walmarts may have different hours.)

Wine + Market will be open from 1pm-6pm on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

CITY SERVICES

Lexington area banks will be closed Sunday, New Year’s Eve. Most banks will be open on New Year’s Day (individual branch hours may vary).

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed New Year’s Day.

LexTran will operate on a REGULAR SUNDAY SCHEDULE on New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1.

All Lexington Public Library locations will be closed New Year’s Day.

New Year’s TRASH PICKUP IN LEXINGTON

New Year’s Day is Monday, January 1.

Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside collections on Mondays will be serviced the Wednesday following the holiday, January 3.

The Lexington Recycling Center, Electronics Recycling Center and Haley Pike Waste Management facility will all be closed New Year’s Day, January 1, as well as the Saturday of that weekend, December 30.

POST OFFICES

Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31 and on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1. Blue collection boxes will not be serviced on New Year’s Eve, December 31. Regular collections will be made on Saturday, December 30. Regular mail delivery and collections will resume on Tuesday, January 2. If you are a business customer, please check with your Bulk Mail Entry Unit for specific information regarding holiday hours of operation.

