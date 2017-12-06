What to do to Celebrate the Holidays in Lexington, KY, December 2017

FRI DEC 1

The 11th annual Lexington Junior League Holly Day Market begins on Dec 1. The Holly Day Market brings together vendors from across the country to Lexington for one weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to buy holiday gifts in one spectacular NEW location: the Lexington Center. Daily events, including pictures with Santa for children and pets, craft beer and bourbon tastings and a wreath auction, are sure to make the market a fun and memorable event for all.

The Henry Clay Estate will be open and decorated for the Holidays through the end of the year. Experience Ashland “All Dressed Up for Christmas,” and enjoy touring the stately rooms decorated in all white and silver. Visitors will see how gentlemen and ladies once dressed, with each room in the Mansion featuring a period costume, one of which was worn by Lexington’s very own Belle Brezing.

DEC 2

The third annual Kentucky Christmas at Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate is a Christmas market featuring Kentucky Artisans and Kentucky Proud Vendors whose products make excellent gifts for friends and family alike. The market runs from 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm. Following the market, stick around for the Ashland Illumination at 5:15 pm. The trees and outbuildings around the mansion will be lit, creating a Christmas village atmosphere. Candlelight tours of the mansion will begin immediately after the Illumination. Last guests will be admitted at 7:00 pm. Come see Ashland “All Dressed Up for Christmas” with period costumes in every room and an all-white decor theme. Tickets are available for advance purchase and at the door.

Lexington Ballet presents the Nutcracker on the EKU Center stage.

Celebrating 20 years of the festive event, UK Choirs invites you to Collage: A Holiday Spectacular 2017. Three performances: December 2nd at 2:00pm and 7:30pm and December 3rd at 3:00pm. This concert is full of holiday favorites and features all UK Choirs as well as a number of guest ensembles and soloists. It will be held in the Singletary Center for the Arts Concert Hall.

The Summit at Fritz Farm on December 2 at 3 pm will welcome Santa, light up their giant Christmas tree and kick off the holidays Summit-style. From antique sleds and giant disco balls to gift card giveaways and samples, there’s something for every family member (even your furry friends)! Carolers, cocoa, cookies, and more will ring in the holiday season.

Mrs. Claus’ Hot Chocolate Social is December 2 at Artworks at the Carver School (522 Patterson St.) at 11 am. Join Mrs. C and her holiday friends for story time, dancing, hot chocolate and cookies.

UK Athletes, Scratch and Santa Deliver Cheer and Treats to Children at UK HealthCare. In addition to sharing their wish lists with Santa, Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients and UK HealthCare families will enjoy a hot breakfast, sing along to holiday carols, and receive goodies handed out by various UK athletes and volunteers. Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9 am.

DEC 3

Come to St. Augustine’s Chapel (472 Rose St) December 3 at 7:30 pm for a quiet, candle-lit service of readings and songs to start your Advent off right.

Home for the Holidays is a night of fundraising and holiday music for all ages. Sunday, December 3 at 4 pm. Artists will be performing your holiday favorites to benefit the Foster Care Council of Lexington, KY and GreenHouse 17.

Have s’mores with Santa at Wilsons Nurseries on Palumbo from noon to 3 pm on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Join Santa and his favorite Junior League elves on Sunday December 3 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Holly Day Market (430 W Vine St.) to create crafts, enjoy cookies and hot chocolate and have your photo taken.

Santa Cares is a special sensory friendly event for kids with special needs and their families to enjoy a visit and photos with Santa in a calming environment. Sunday, December 3rd from 9 am to 11 am at Santa’s Workshop in the Dillard’s Court of Fayette Mall.

DEC 5

Lexington’s Christmas Parade is at 7 pm downtown on December 5

Join Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim for A Christmas Carol at the EKU Center of the Arts, December 5 at 7:30

DEC 6

Come see Big Blue Santa at the Fayette Mall on December 6 from 6 pm-9pm. Santa will be in his Kentucky Blue finest, along with the Kentucky Wildcat mascots.

Wintersong is an event to celebrate Advent, Manchester Music Hall at 7 pm.

DEC 8

Join Clara on an enchanted frozen journey this holiday season in The Nutcracker on Ice. This 90 minute version will be showing at the Thoroughbred Figure Skating Club (Eureka Springs Drive) December 8 -10

The Lexington Singers Handel’s Messiah performance features the most musicians on one stage in central Kentucky including a talented corps of guest soloists featuring Lexington’s own Metropolitan Opera tenor, Gregory Turay. A baroque orchestra rounds out the full sound and soul of this holiday staple. UK Singletary Center.

SAT DEC 9

Forcht Bank’s Hamburg Banking Center on Sir Barton invites you to enjoy Pancakes with Santa on Saturday December 9 — free breakfast which include pancakes, donuts, fruit, and juice with Nate’s Coffee for adults. Enjoy reindeer games and crafts. Donations accepted to Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS).

Nate’s Coffee on National is hosting a Gingerbread House Decorating Class December 9 at 2 pm. Kids 7 and up are invited to decorate a gingerbread house, a snowman macaron, and a holiday wreath! Take everything you make home with you!

Lexington Farmers Market’s Holiday Market is Saturday December 9 at 8 am.

Ornament Wood Carving Workshop is December 9 at 10 am at the Artworks At the Carver School (522 Patterson St.) During this workshop, students will gain a basic understanding for creating sculptures in wood and the tools to do it by creating an ornament.

It’s the third year of the Noise For Tots Christmas toy drive and live music event. Saturday, December 9th at 11th Frame Lounge (205 Southland Dr.) at 9 pm, offering music from some of the area’s best artists and musicians and a great cause.

The Nutcracker will be at the Lexington Opera House from December 9 to 17. Celebrate holiday cheer and the Christmas spirit with the classical ballet, The Nutcracker. It’s not the holidays without the famous story, score and cast of characters!

The Reindeer Ramble is a wonderful way to participate in a 5K run/walk while supporting scholarships for kids attending the YMCA summer camps. It takes place December 9 at Keeneland at 9am.

SUNDAY DEC 10

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre proudly presents the 12th annual Celebration of Song at The Square, downtown. In the spirit of old-fashioned sing-alongs, the audience is encouraged to join in the renditions of holiday carols led by a chorus of award-winning musical talent. Take part in the celebration as voices ring throughout the atrium of The Square.

DEC 13

Children’s Christmas Card Calligraphy Class is December13 at 6:30 at the Summit at Fritz Farm. The Barn for a children’s workshop where kids will learn the basics of calligraphy as they create their own holiday themed card.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas is coming to the EKU Center for the Arts December 13 at 7:30 pm.

DEC 15

Bluegrass Youth Ballet presents the Nutcracker in One Act. Presented in a single, family-friendly act, this performance was created with younger audiences in mind, condensing the enchantment to capture the attention of kids. UK Singletary Center.

DEC 16

LexPhil Holiday Series: A Cathedral Christmas makes its return to Cathedral of Christ the King to present an array of sacred repertoire in A Cathedral Christmas: Songs of the Manger. Lexington Chamber Chorale and Ecco join to present works by Holst, Respighi, Reger and Howard Blake.

SANTACON Be Merry with Santa and friends on a walking tour of Lexington! Downtown locations are currently TBD will be pinned to the top with suggested times soon. This event will be loosely run and Santa chooses to sing songs, play games, and give away presents while bar-hopping downtown Lexington for an evening. YOU are Santa!

DEC 17

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols: The story of Christmas is told through music, scripture and congregational carols. Prelude begins at 6:30pm. Come early to reserve your seat as this service is often full. Additional seating available in the Chapel. No tickets required. Nursery for age 4 and under is available. 7 pm, Christ Church Cathedral.

DEC 20

Paul Miller Ford invites you and your family to Story Time and Cookies with Santa on Wednesday, December 20, from 4PM – 7PM at the Ford showroom on East New Circle Road. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to children of Lexington in exchange for a photo with Santa.

A Night in Bethlehem: A Drive Through Nativity Experience will be taking place December 20 and 21 at 6 pm at 1789 Tates Creek Rd. The Christmas story brought to life with drive-through living nativity. Experience the story of the Savior and His birth as you drive through each scene. There will be 5-6 stations to drive by, which you can do from the comfort of your vehicle.

DEC 25

Merry Christmas.

DEC 31

NEW YEAR’S EVE

This article can be found on page 6 & 7 in the December 2017 print edition of Ace.

