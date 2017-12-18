Spalding’s Holiday Hours in Lexington

The holidays are fast approaching and if you plan on spoiling yourself for Christmas with some delicious doughnuts or bread pudding from the historical Spalding’s Bakery in Lexington, you better stock up for your winter hibernation.

Saturday, December 23rd, will be Spalding’s last day of business for the calendar year and will be closed through January 9th, 2018. With a 17-day closing, that leaves quite the void for customers to satisfy their Spalding’s cravings. So prepare to beat the crowds before Sunday and gather enough treats in order to emerge from 2018 like a happy doughnut-eating Rip Van Winkle.

Holiday Hours

Saturday 12/23/17 6:30 a.m.-Noon

Sunday 12/24/17-Closed through Tuesday 1/09/18

Wednesday 1/10/18- 6:30 a.m.-Noon

