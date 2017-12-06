Live Music in Lexington, KY December 2017

FRIDAY DEC 1
Acarya | Radiolaire | Sempervivi 9 pm Best Friends Bar
Johnny Conqueroo | The Summit | Joslyn and The Sweet Compression | Devine Carama | Sunny Cheeba | Robert Frahm 6 pm The Burl
“Big Easy Fridays in December” 7 pm Creaux
The Yonders, 5:30 pm Lynagh’s
Kyle Eldridge 9 pm Lynagh’s
SAT DEC 2
Grayson Jenkins & Resolutions | Arlo McKinley & the Lonesome Sound | Wayne Graham | Sean Whiting 9 pm The Burl.
Born Cross Eyed 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Nativity Singers | Easy Fiction | FuzzCuzz 10 pm Green Lantern
The AmpFibians 8 pm Lynagh’s
David Austin 9 pm Whiskey Bear
Rebel Without a Cause 9:30 pm Willie’s
MON DEC 4
Olivia Mainville & The Aquatic Troupe | He’s Dead Jim | Buck The Taxidermist 9 pm Al’s Bar
Janet Jackson 8 pm Rupp Arena
“Roots Music Summit Spectacular” at Woodsongs 6:45 pm The Lyric
TUE DEC 5
Jeff Taylor & Janita 7:30 pm The Burl
THU DEC 7
Sedcairn Archives & Michael Raintree | Blood Handsome 9 pm Al’s Bar
Small Batch Englishman 9 pm The Burl
Dopapod | Earphorik 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Kneebody 7:30 The Lyric
FRI DEC 8
Fida’s Reggae Night 8 pm Al’s Bar
Magnolia Boulevard | Restless Leg String Band 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
“Big Easy Fridays in December” 7 pm Creaux
Johnny Conqueroo | Bendigo Fletcher | Sylmar | Champs of The Sun 9 pm Green Lantern
Johnny Roy & The RubTones 5 pm Lynagh’s
Jockey Onassis | Josh Fayne 9 pm Lynagh’s
The Savage Radley | Derek Spencer | Fate McAfee 8:30 pm Willie’s
SAT DEC 9
Souled Out 9 pm Al’s Bar
The Allman Butter Band | Grits & Soul 9 pm The Burl
StarDevils 9 pm Lynagh’s
Maggie Lander 9 pm Whiskey Bear
Maybe April 9:30 pm Willie’s
SUN DEC 10
The Local Honeys | Bill and the Belles | Darrin Hacquard | Short & Company | Maiden Radio | Tim Lancaster | Luna and the Mountain Jets | Kristofer Bentley 7 pm The Burl
Lee Carroll’s Soul Jazz Quartet 11 am Willie’s
Secret Sisters | Brian Dunne 8:30 pm Willle’s
MON DEC 11
The group will be joined on stage by several UBMNA mentors including Grammy-nominated BB King Entertainer of the Year JANIVA MAGENESS, Grammy-nominated and 2017 Male Contemporary Blues Artist of the Year KENNY NEAL and award winning recording artist GARY DAVENPORT. 6:45 The Lyric
TUE DEC 12
Drivin N Cryin | The Summit 9 pm Willie’s
WED DEC 13
Bri Murphy 8:30 pm Willie’s
THU DEC 14
Billy Strings | Madison Lewis 9 pm The Burl
Aqueous | Dynamo 10 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Lisa Allen 6 pm Lynagh’s
Woodford County HS Jazz Band 7pm Willie’s
FRI DEC 15
Sempervivi | Magnolia Wind 9 pm Al’s Bar
Justin Wells 8 pm The Burl
“Big Easy Fridays in December” 7 pm Creaux
Robert Fram 6 pm Lynagh’s
The Ark Band 9:30 pm Willie’s
SAT DEC 16
Shooter Jennings | Jason Boland 9 pm The Burl
Gitsum | Lucas The Flow | PotPocket | Ronnie The Roze | Chrstvferd 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Dom Wier 9 pm Lynagh’s
Thirsty Boots 9 pm Whiskey Bear
The Summit | Magnolia Blvd 9:30 pm Willie’s
SUN DEC 17
The Raleigh Dailey Trio 11 am Willie’s
Jill Andrews | Nicholas Jamerson 8:30 pm Willie’s
MON DEC 18
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Woodsong 6:15 pm The Lyric
THU DEC 21
Volare String Quartet 8 pm Al’s Bar
FRI DEC 22
Sheisty Khrist 9 pm Al’s Bar
Ryan Hahn & The Believers | Bryan Minks and the Kentucky Sons | Jarrod Ray Stratton 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
“Big Easy Fridays in December” 7 pm Creaux
Liam’s Fancy 5:30 pm Lynagh’s
Fort Defiance 9:30 pm Willie’s
SAT DEC 23
Fida’s Reggae Night 8 pm Al’s Bar
Johnny Conqueroo | The Slaps 9 pm
Kelly Richey 9 pm Whiskey Bear
Restless Leg String Band | Kentucky Hoss Cats 9:30 pm Willies
WED DEC 27
Chris Burch 5 pm Lynagh’s
FRI DEC 29
Vandaveer 9 pm The Burl
Unknown Hinson 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
“Big Easy Fridays in December” 7 pm Creaux
SAT DEC 30
The Wooks | The Local Honeys 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
George Molton 9:30 pm Willie’s
The Sway 9 pm Whiskey Bear
SUN DEC 31
New Year’s Eve
The Binders | Fanged Robot 9 pm The Burl
The Wooks | The Other Brothers 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Gail Wynters and Company 11 am Willie’s
Joslyn and The Sweet Compression 9:30 pm Willie’s
