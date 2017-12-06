Live Music in Lexington, KY December 2017

FRIDAY DEC 1

Acarya | Radiolaire | Sempervivi 9 pm Best Friends Bar

Johnny Conqueroo | The Summit | Joslyn and The Sweet Compression | Devine Carama | Sunny Cheeba | Robert Frahm 6 pm The Burl

“Big Easy Fridays in December” 7 pm Creaux

The Yonders, 5:30 pm Lynagh’s

Kyle Eldridge 9 pm Lynagh’s

SAT DEC 2

Grayson Jenkins & Resolutions | Arlo McKinley & the Lonesome Sound | Wayne Graham | Sean Whiting 9 pm The Burl.

Born Cross Eyed 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Nativity Singers | Easy Fiction | FuzzCuzz 10 pm Green Lantern

The AmpFibians 8 pm Lynagh’s

David Austin 9 pm Whiskey Bear

Rebel Without a Cause 9:30 pm Willie’s

MON DEC 4

Olivia Mainville & The Aquatic Troupe | He’s Dead Jim | Buck The Taxidermist 9 pm Al’s Bar

Janet Jackson 8 pm Rupp Arena

“Roots Music Summit Spectacular” at Woodsongs 6:45 pm The Lyric

TUE DEC 5

Jeff Taylor & Janita 7:30 pm The Burl

THU DEC 7

Sedcairn Archives & Michael Raintree | Blood Handsome 9 pm Al’s Bar

Small Batch Englishman 9 pm The Burl

Dopapod | Earphorik 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Kneebody 7:30 The Lyric

FRI DEC 8

Fida’s Reggae Night 8 pm Al’s Bar

Magnolia Boulevard | Restless Leg String Band 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

“Big Easy Fridays in December” 7 pm Creaux

Johnny Conqueroo | Bendigo Fletcher | Sylmar | Champs of The Sun 9 pm Green Lantern

Johnny Roy & The RubTones 5 pm Lynagh’s

Jockey Onassis | Josh Fayne 9 pm Lynagh’s

The Savage Radley | Derek Spencer | Fate McAfee 8:30 pm Willie’s

SAT DEC 9

Souled Out 9 pm Al’s Bar

The Allman Butter Band | Grits & Soul 9 pm The Burl

StarDevils 9 pm Lynagh’s

Maggie Lander 9 pm Whiskey Bear

Maybe April 9:30 pm Willie’s

SUN DEC 10

The Local Honeys | Bill and the Belles | Darrin Hacquard | Short & Company | Maiden Radio | Tim Lancaster | Luna and the Mountain Jets | Kristofer Bentley 7 pm The Burl

Lee Carroll’s Soul Jazz Quartet 11 am Willie’s

Secret Sisters | Brian Dunne 8:30 pm Willle’s

MON DEC 11

The group will be joined on stage by several UBMNA mentors including Grammy-nominated BB King Entertainer of the Year JANIVA MAGENESS, Grammy-nominated and 2017 Male Contemporary Blues Artist of the Year KENNY NEAL and award winning recording artist GARY DAVENPORT. 6:45 The Lyric

TUE DEC 12

Drivin N Cryin | The Summit 9 pm Willie’s

WED DEC 13

Bri Murphy 8:30 pm Willie’s

THU DEC 14

Billy Strings | Madison Lewis 9 pm The Burl

Aqueous | Dynamo 10 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Lisa Allen 6 pm Lynagh’s

Woodford County HS Jazz Band 7pm Willie’s

FRI DEC 15

Sempervivi | Magnolia Wind 9 pm Al’s Bar

Justin Wells 8 pm The Burl

“Big Easy Fridays in December” 7 pm Creaux

Robert Fram 6 pm Lynagh’s

The Ark Band 9:30 pm Willie’s

SAT DEC 16

Shooter Jennings | Jason Boland 9 pm The Burl

Gitsum | Lucas The Flow | PotPocket | Ronnie The Roze | Chrstvferd 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Dom Wier 9 pm Lynagh’s

Thirsty Boots 9 pm Whiskey Bear

The Summit | Magnolia Blvd 9:30 pm Willie’s

SUN DEC 17

The Raleigh Dailey Trio 11 am Willie’s

Jill Andrews | Nicholas Jamerson 8:30 pm Willie’s

MON DEC 18

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Woodsong 6:15 pm The Lyric

THU DEC 21

Volare String Quartet 8 pm Al’s Bar

FRI DEC 22

Sheisty Khrist 9 pm Al’s Bar

Ryan Hahn & The Believers | Bryan Minks and the Kentucky Sons | Jarrod Ray Stratton 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

“Big Easy Fridays in December” 7 pm Creaux

Liam’s Fancy 5:30 pm Lynagh’s

Fort Defiance 9:30 pm Willie’s

SAT DEC 23

Fida’s Reggae Night 8 pm Al’s Bar

Johnny Conqueroo | The Slaps 9 pm

Kelly Richey 9 pm Whiskey Bear

Restless Leg String Band | Kentucky Hoss Cats 9:30 pm Willies

WED DEC 27

Chris Burch 5 pm Lynagh’s

FRI DEC 29

Vandaveer 9 pm The Burl

Unknown Hinson 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

“Big Easy Fridays in December” 7 pm Creaux

SAT DEC 30

The Wooks | The Local Honeys 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

George Molton 9:30 pm Willie’s

The Sway 9 pm Whiskey Bear

SUN DEC 31

New Year’s Eve

The Binders | Fanged Robot 9 pm The Burl

The Wooks | The Other Brothers 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Gail Wynters and Company 11 am Willie’s

Joslyn and The Sweet Compression 9:30 pm Willie’s

