Best Bites, December 2017

NEWS

Babalu Tapas and Tacos opened at the Summit. Babalu serves tapas and small plates.

The Bridge Pizza has opened on Romany in Chevy Chase.

Chatham’s has closed at the corner of High Street and Woodland Ave., in the space formerly occupied by Ramsey’s. The first Ramsey’s served its final meal at that location on Monday January 20, 2014 on Martin Luther King Day after nearly 25 years anchoring the corner. Chatham’s closed on October 30, 2017 after three years at the location.

Earlier this fall, Cheapside placed a sign in the window stating “Closed for the Winter.” Cheapside celebrated its 30th birthday in 2015. (It has occasionally closed seasonally in that span.)

Crēaux has opened in the location formerly occupied by Table 310 on Short Street.

Drake’s has announced that they are opening a new location in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center in 2018.

Enoteca has closed at the corner of Jefferson and Second. Owners Seth and Renee Brewer also own Wine + Market across the street, which will remain open.

The Gastro Gnomes Food Truck is opening up a brick and mortar location.

The Julep Cup (formerly Cafe Jennifer) has closed at the Woodlands. The space is currently for lease.

The Fayette Mall location of Newk’s has closed. (The Richmond Road location in front of Southland Christian Church remains open.)

Wines on Vine owner/operators Larry and Julie Adams announced that Wines on Vine would close October 28, 2017 after 14 years in business on Old Vine Street. Their facebook post says that they’ve “been in contact with a group of investors who are interested in Wines on Vine on a different path, but still offering a unique spot for dining and spirits.”

EVENTS

Sunday Dec 10

Sorella Gelateria is celebrating its second birthday Sunday December 10 from 2 pm to 4pm. They will have music by Tatsiana McGee and Mike Mankel and all your favorite flavors in the case.

Wednesday December 13

Key to Cooking Regional, Seasonal Eatables: Kristy Matherly will be on Wednesday December 13 at Food Chain at 6 pm.

Friday December 15

Rock House Brewing is celebrating their 1 year anniversary. They will have live bands and special small batch releases all weekend long.

To submit a Lexington, Kentucky food, wine, or spirits news item for consideration in Ace’s Best Bites, email acelist@aceweekly.com. To submit a Lexington Food, Wine, or Spirits Event to be considered for the Ace calendar, submit to acelist@aceweekly.com. For restaurant advertising, call Ace Advertising at 859.225.4889 x229 or email ads @ aceweekly.com.

This article can be found on page 10 in the December 2017 print edition of Ace.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition newsletter for Lexington news, arts, culture, and entertainment, delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.