Where to Eat Thanksgiving Dinner in Lexington, KY 2017

Will there be anything to eat on Thanksgiving Day in Lexington if you would like to leave the cooking (and maybe the cleanup) to someone else?

Yes, and we have the answers for 2017.

Kilbern’s at The Campbell House will be open 11 am – 3 pm with reservations required.

Cracker Barrel is open 6 am – 10 pm and is serving a special Thanksgiving menu.

Cru Food and Wine Bar at The Summit at Fritz Farm will be serving a prix fixe Thanksgiving menu from 12pm to 9pm on Thanksgiving Day. By reservation only.

Good Foods is open from 9 am – 5 pm. Their hot bar includes a Thanksgiving menu which is also available for carryout.

JW’s Steakhouse at the Griffin Gate Marriott will be open for a plated meal 11 am to 9 pm.

Bigg Blue Martini at the downtown Hilton is open from 3 pm to 1 am.

BlueFire Bar and Grill at the Hyatt Regency Lexington will be serving a Thanksgiving brunch from 11 am – 2 pm.

Ted’s Montana Grill in Hamburg and at the Summit at Fritz Farm will be open Thanksgiving Day.

Triangle Grille at the downtown Hilton will offer brunch 6 am to 11 am and a buffet 11 am to 3 pm.

Willie’s Locally Known will open at 5 pm on Thanksgiving.

Order ahead options for Thanksgiving menu catering:

Cracker Barrel offers a few options for pickup. Heat n’ serve holiday meals are available for pickup November 21-23. A hot and ready to serve option is also available November 18-26. Fresh baked pies are also available until December 24. 24-hour notice is recommended for orders.

The Fresh Market lets you to take care of your Thanksgiving turkey from the comfort of your living room. Their menu, which can be found on their website, features fully cooked turkeys ranging from 10-24 lbs. There are also full dinner specials, including sides like petite spiral ham, Yukon gold potatoes, cranberry relish, green beans with bacon and more.

Good Foods has grab and go roasted turkeys and an assortment of Thanksgiving sides available.

Lucky’s Market is offering turkey and full meal orders for pick up at their in-store Holiday Table up until Thanksgiving Day.

No turkey here, but The Midway Bakery can the source for your fresh, scratch-made Thanksgiving dessert. The bakery offers Kentucky Heritage pies, dinner rolls, cookies, scones, doughnuts and more. Fresh pies include chocolate pecan, pecan, peanut butter mousse, pumpkin, chess, coconut cream and lemon cream pie. Gluten-free options also available.

Missy’s Pies is taking Thanksgiving orders.

The Mousetrap offers Thanksgiving menu catering available for pickup.

Pig & Pepper Baking has pies available for Thanksgiving, including pumpkin curry, sweet potato sage, butternut squash cardamom, apple-sage brown butter with smoked cheese crust, and chocolate pecan bourbon with stout beer. Online ordering available.

Ramsey’s offers Heat ‘n Eat Thanksgiving dinners including sliced turkey with gravy, corn bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and four veggies.

Seasons Catering offers a Thanksgiving catering menu.

Wallace Station Deli prepares a takeout Thanksgiving menu with all the trimmings. The menu includes roast turkey breast, old-fashioned dressing, real mashed potatoes and gravy, creamy spinach casserole, cranberry relish, rolls and for dessert, pecan or pumpkin pie.

Whole Foods is offering both roasted and uncooked turkeys for pickup this Thanksgiving, along with many sides to choose from.

Willie’s Locally Known will be smoking turkeys for pickup. Turkeys must be picked up on Wednesday November 21.

Are grocery stores even open on Thanksgiving?

No worries, whether you run low or forget a few ingredients, here are a few stores open on Thanksgiving.

Cooking at home? Where to recycle the grease from your Thanksgiving deep-fried turkey? Redwood School will host Lexington’s annual Gobble Grease Toss on November 24 from 10 am to 2 pm.

In charge of making the turkey this year or wanting a new idea for a side dish? Check out Chef Tom’s tips for butterflying a turkey, how to make a double chocolate Pumpkin Tart with Autumn Pastry Leaves and how to deep fry corn.