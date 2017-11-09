What Stores are Open on Thanksgiving in Lexington, KY 2017

If your like me you spend tons of time planing your Thanksgiving meal. However no matter how diligent I am with my shopping list I seem to forget something or run out of something just hours before my guests are arriving. This leads to a panicked rush to the computer to find a store thats open on turkey day. We did the frantic searching for you and created a list of some places that you won’t have to break into to get that missing ingredient for your Thanksgiving meal.

Thanksgiving Grocery Hours in Lexington are:

Aldi will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Fresh Market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Most Lexington Krogers will be open on Thanksgiving.

Lucky’s Market will be open from 8am to 4 pm on Thanksgiving.

Meijer is will be open ton Thanksgiving.

Sam’s Club will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Save-a-Lot will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Trader Joe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Walgreens is open 24/7 throughout Thanksgiving.

Whole Foods will be open 7 am – 4 pm on Thanksgiving.

Most Lexington Walmart locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

