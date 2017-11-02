Leaf Removal for Lexington KY 2017

City’s leaf vacuuming program begins in November

Lexington’s vacuum leaf collection program will begin on Monday, Nov. 6. The vacuum pickup is offered once a year for single-family homes that receive city waste collection service.

Residents should prepare leaves before collection begins in their neighborhood. Rake leaves into the area between the sidewalk and street. If your sidewalk is next to the curb or if you have no sidewalk, place the leaves on the edge of your lawn closest to the street. Never rake leaves into the street; they can cause traffic hazards and clog storm drains. Piles should only contain leaves. Other objects, such as tree limbs and rocks, can injure crew members or damage equipment.

To find the vacuum collection start date for your neighborhood, use the interactive map at www.LexingtonKY.gov/Leaves. You can also sign up for vacuum collection text alerts through the map. Inclement weather and other factors can affect the collection schedule. Schedule changes will be reflected on the interactive map. Residents who sign up for alerts will receive a text if there is a schedule change in their neighborhood.

Vacuum collection is a supplement to the weekly yard waste service offered by the city’s Division of Waste Management. It is not the only way to dispose of your leaves.

Other options for those with city collection services:

“The Lenny” is a gray yard waste cart: This is the best option for disposing of leaves and other yard waste. If you do not have a gray cart, request one by calling LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255. There is no cost to get a yard cart, which is serviced on the same day as your trash and recycling carts.

Paper yard waste bags: Yard bag coupons are included in the city’s At Your Service newsletter, which is mailed to your home twice a year. As with yard waste carts, paper yard bags are picked up on your regular collection day.

Options for all city residents:

Haley Pike composting facility: Any Fayette County resident can take two loads of yard waste per month to the facility at no cost. The compost facility is located at 4216 Hedger Lane.