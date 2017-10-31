Ace Eats Out — Lexington Restaurant News October 2017

NEWS

Lexington Restaurant News: Births, Deaths, Obituaries and Calendars

The Bridge Pizza has opened on Romany in Chevy Chase.

Chatham’s has closed at the corner of High Street and Woodland Ave., in the space formerly occupied by Ramsey’s. The first Ramsey’s served its final meal at that location on Monday January 20, 2014 on Martin Luther King Day after nearly 25 years anchoring the corner. Chatham’s closed on October 30, 2017 after three years at the location.

Cheapside has placed a sign in the window stating “Closed for the Winter.” Cheapside celebrated its 30th birthday in 2015. (It has occasionally closed seasonally in that span.)

Crēaux has opened in the location formerly occupied by Table 310 on Short Street.

Enoteca has closed at the corner of Jefferson and Second. Owners Seth and Renee Brewer also own Wine + Market across the street, which will remain open.

The Julep Cup (formerly Cafe Jennifer) has closed at the Woodlands. The space is currently for lease.

The Fayette Mall location of Newk’s has closed. (The Richmond Road location in front of Southland Christian Church remains open.)

Wines on Vine owner/operators Larry and Julie Adams announced that Wines on Vine would close October 28, 2017 after 14 years in business on Old Vine Street. Their facebook post says that they’ve “been in contact with a group of investors who are interested in Wines on Vine on a different path, but still offering a unique spot for dining and spirits.”

EVENTS

THURSDAY NOV 2

Lincoln’s Debate: The Great White Cake

Join chef Tom Yates at the Mary Todd Lincoln House in a hands-on culinary program featuring the vanilla almond cake said to be Abraham Lincoln’s favorite. Participants will explore the origins of Mary Lincoln’s legendary dessert and take part in preparing, comparing, and tasting white cake recipes from the past. Reservations required. Call 859-233-9999 for tickets.

SUNDAY NOV 5

Country Boy Chili Cookoff is November 5 at 1 p.m. at Country Boy Brewing The Chili Cookoff is to raise money for God’s Pantry. Country Boy will also be collecting canned goods to donate as well.

NOVEMBER 17

Louie’s Wine Dive & Chevy Chase Kitchen is celebrating their first birthday in Chevy Chase with a variety of specials in November.