Live music – September 2017

Sept. 1

The Past Album Release with Mojothunder/ Bad People/ Sine Linguist, 8 p.m., The Burl

Brenda/The Beat Awfuls and THICK, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Red, White and Boom, 5:30 p.m, Legends ballpark

The Bats, 9 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sept. 2

The Burning Peppermints/ Johnny Conqueroo/ Champs of the SUN, 9 p.m., The Burl

Red, White and Boom, 5:30 p.m.,

Bad People/Octalux, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s Legends ballpark

Cash Unchained: The Music of Johnny Cash, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sept. 3

Jazz on the Lawn, 5:30 p.m. Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate

The Legendary Shackshakers, 8 p.m., The Burl

Future Islands, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

Sept. 6

Sweettalker/The Hollows/Brother Man, 10 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Nathan Angelo/ Matt Simons, 8:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sept. 7

Old Salt Union and The Stray Birds, 8 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

repeat repeat, 7 p.m., The Burl

Corey Smith, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

Sept. 8

Ryvoli/ Michigander/ Bridge, 8 p.m., The Burl

Born Cross Eyed, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Josh Nolan/ The Dangerous Method/ Brian Combs, 9 p.m., The Green Lantern

Chris Weiss, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Martina McBride, 8 p.m., Norton Center for the Arts

Sept. 9

Jauntee, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charli’s

Taylor Hughes, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Paul Childers, TBA, Parlay Social Club

The Other Brothers, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sept. 10

Sweet Country Meat Boys/Dylan Lancaster, 8 p.m., Al’s Bar

Diarrhea Planet, 8 p.m., The Burl

Karen and the Sorrows/ The Local Honeys/ Sue Massek, 8 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sept. 13

Fox Grin, 8 p.m., Best Friend Bar

Sam Evian, 9 p.m., The Burl

Sept. 14

Quiet Life/ Northside Sheiks/ Bendigo Fletcher, 9 p.m., The Burl

WoodSongs: McLain Family Band 50th Anniversary, 6 p.m., Phelps-Stokes Theatre

Sept. 15

The Band of Heathens, 10 p.m., The Burl

Casey Donahew, 7 p.m, Manchester Music Hall

The Festival Latino de Lexington, 5 p.m., Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza

Sept. 16

Zealyn/ Blood Handsome, 8:30 p.m., The Burl

Ben Lacy and Corey Cross, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Noam Pikelny, 8 p.m., Norton Center for The Arts

The Festival Latino de Lexington, 4 p.m., Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza

Ryan M. Brewer, 4 p.m., Talon Winery

Fatbox, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sept. 17

OBB, 7 p.m., The Burl

Sept. 18

The Dead South, 7 p.m., The Burl

Sept. 19

Jason Eady/ Blake Berglund/ Adam Lee, 8:30 p.m., The Burl

The Doobie Brothers, 7:30 p.m., EKU Center for The Arts

The Novel Ideas, 7:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sept. 20

Lost Dog Street Band/Jericho Woods/Bang Bang, 8 p.m., The Burl

Russ Liquid, 7 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Sept. 21

Morning Teleportation, 9 p.m, Cosmic Charlie’s

Sept. 22

Bonnie Bishop/The Mothers, 10 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Mary Chapin Carpenter, 7 p.m., Equus Run Vineyards

Dock Steffey, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Zoso/ Appetite for Destruction, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

The Bros. Landreth, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sept. 23

Shawnthony Calypso/Johnny Conqueroo/Loaded Barrel, 9 p.m., Best Friend Bar

Boy Named Banjo, 8 p.m., The Burl

Randall Bramlett, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sept. 24

Dollar Signs, 7 p.m., The Green Lantern

Sept. 25

WoodSongs: Acoustic Eidolon/ Chris Robinson Brotherhood, 6:45 p.m., Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center

Sept. 27

Caamp/Doc Robinson, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Troubadour Concert Series: Rufus Wainwright, 7:30 p.m., Lexington Opera House

Gordon Lightfoot, 7:30 p.m., Singletary Center for the Arts

Sept. 28

Gentlemen and Scholars/Damage Therapy/Trippin’ Roots, TBA, Al’s Bar

Here Comes The Mummies, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

The Air1 Positive Hits Tour, 7 p.m., Rupp Arena

Sept. 29

Girls, Guns and Glory, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sept. 30

Black Jacket Symphony: Pink Floyd “Wish You Were Here,” 8 p.m., Lexington Opera House

Alma Gitana, 9 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known