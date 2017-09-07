Live music – September 2017

Sept. 1
The Past Album Release with Mojothunder/ Bad People/ Sine Linguist, 8 p.m., The Burl
Brenda/The Beat Awfuls and THICK, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Red, White and Boom, 5:30 p.m, Legends ballpark
The Bats, 9 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sept. 2
The Burning Peppermints/ Johnny Conqueroo/ Champs of the SUN, 9 p.m., The Burl
Red, White and Boom, 5:30 p.m.,
Bad People/Octalux, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s Legends ballpark
Cash Unchained: The Music of Johnny Cash, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sept. 3
Jazz on the Lawn, 5:30 p.m. Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate
The Legendary Shackshakers, 8 p.m., The Burl
Future Islands, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall
Sept. 6
Sweettalker/The Hollows/Brother Man, 10 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Nathan Angelo/ Matt Simons, 8:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sept. 7
Old Salt Union and The Stray Birds, 8 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
repeat repeat, 7 p.m., The Burl
Corey Smith, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall
Sept. 8
Ryvoli/ Michigander/ Bridge, 8 p.m., The Burl
Born Cross Eyed, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Josh Nolan/ The Dangerous Method/ Brian Combs, 9 p.m., The Green Lantern
Chris Weiss, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar
Martina McBride, 8 p.m., Norton Center for the Arts
Sept. 9
Jauntee, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charli’s
Taylor Hughes, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar
Paul Childers, TBA, Parlay Social Club
The Other Brothers, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sept. 10
Sweet Country Meat Boys/Dylan Lancaster, 8 p.m., Al’s Bar
Diarrhea Planet, 8 p.m., The Burl
Karen and the Sorrows/ The Local Honeys/ Sue Massek, 8 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sept. 13
Fox Grin, 8 p.m., Best Friend Bar
Sam Evian, 9 p.m., The Burl
Sept. 14
Quiet Life/ Northside Sheiks/ Bendigo Fletcher, 9 p.m., The Burl
WoodSongs: McLain Family Band 50th Anniversary, 6 p.m., Phelps-Stokes Theatre
Sept. 15
The Band of Heathens, 10 p.m., The Burl
Casey Donahew, 7 p.m, Manchester Music Hall
The Festival Latino de Lexington, 5 p.m., Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza
Sept. 16
Zealyn/ Blood Handsome, 8:30 p.m., The Burl
Ben Lacy and Corey Cross, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar
Noam Pikelny, 8 p.m., Norton Center for The Arts
The Festival Latino de Lexington, 4 p.m., Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza
Ryan M. Brewer, 4 p.m., Talon Winery
Fatbox, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sept. 17
OBB, 7 p.m., The Burl
Sept. 18
The Dead South, 7 p.m., The Burl
Sept. 19
Jason Eady/ Blake Berglund/ Adam Lee, 8:30 p.m., The Burl
The Doobie Brothers, 7:30 p.m., EKU Center for The Arts
The Novel Ideas, 7:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sept. 20
Lost Dog Street Band/Jericho Woods/Bang Bang, 8 p.m., The Burl
Russ Liquid, 7 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Sept. 21
Morning Teleportation, 9 p.m, Cosmic Charlie’s
Sept. 22
Bonnie Bishop/The Mothers, 10 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Mary Chapin Carpenter, 7 p.m., Equus Run Vineyards
Dock Steffey, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar
Zoso/ Appetite for Destruction, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall
The Bros. Landreth, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sept. 23
Shawnthony Calypso/Johnny Conqueroo/Loaded Barrel, 9 p.m., Best Friend Bar
Boy Named Banjo, 8 p.m., The Burl
Randall Bramlett, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sept. 24
Dollar Signs, 7 p.m., The Green Lantern
Sept. 25
WoodSongs: Acoustic Eidolon/ Chris Robinson Brotherhood, 6:45 p.m., Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center
Sept. 27
Caamp/Doc Robinson, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Troubadour Concert Series: Rufus Wainwright, 7:30 p.m., Lexington Opera House
Gordon Lightfoot, 7:30 p.m., Singletary Center for the Arts
Sept. 28
Gentlemen and Scholars/Damage Therapy/Trippin’ Roots, TBA, Al’s Bar
Here Comes The Mummies, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall
The Air1 Positive Hits Tour, 7 p.m., Rupp Arena
Sept. 29
Girls, Guns and Glory, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sept. 30
Black Jacket Symphony: Pink Floyd “Wish You Were Here,” 8 p.m., Lexington Opera House
Alma Gitana, 9 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known