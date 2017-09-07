Home and garden news and events for September 2017

Friday, Sept. 1

The Arboretum will host an Insect Safari 7 to 9 p.m. The annual family-friendly night of insects, spiders and science provided by the University of Kentucky’s Department of Entomology. Be sure to bring a flashlight.

There will be a guided Garden Tour of the Home Demonstration Garden Friday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to noon. at The Arboretum. To register, call 859.257.6955. For more information, go to www.arboretum.ca.uky.edu/home

Saturday, Sept. 2

Sow it Saturday will be held at 10:30 to 11 a.m., 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 3:30 p.m. at the Arboretum. Help Kentucky Children’s Garden staff maintain the gardens and plant a seed to take home

Thursday, Sept. 7

The Arboretum will host “Handprint Butterflies” on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10:30 to 11 a.m., 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 3:30 p.m. Use recycled materials to create a butterfly craft to take home and learn about butterfly coloration.

The Fayette County Extension Service will host a workshop on autumn crocus and colchicums on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Although these colorful blooms look shocking amid the fallen leaves it is refreshing to have such color when everything else is winding down. The extension service will provide bulbs for home gardens. For more information, call 859.257.5582 or go to www.fayette.ca.uky.edu/

Thursday, Sept. 14

The Arboretum will host “Worm Painting” on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 to 11 a.m., 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 3:30 p.m. Learn all about worms while creating a worm painting.

Saving Flower Seeds will be the focus of a class Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Extension Service. It is very easy to save and store seeds. This class will cover cross pollination hazards, hybrid versus open pollinated, how to dry and store for longest life. This class is free but must attendees must register in advance to reserve a seat. To register or for more information, call 859.257.5582

Saturday, Sept. 16

Join Venerable Trees for a tour of Lexington’s most amazing trees on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The group will travel by bus and on foot to visit the beautiful and ancient trees of Lexington. For tickets or more information, go to www.venerabletrees.org

Tuesday, Sept. 19

The Fayette County Extension Service will host a class on peonies on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. There are few perennials that you can plant and forget but peonies certainly qualify. Peonies often exist in cemeteries without care for decades. Stop by and learn about herbaceous peonies and take home three of these plants for your own garden. To register or for more information, call 859.257.5582

Thursday, Sept. 28

The Arboretum will host “Fingerprint Fireflies” on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10:30 to 11 a.m., 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 3:30 p.m. Learn about insects that produce light and create a fun firefly craft.

Kentucky Proud Evenings presents Bill Best of Kentucky Heirloom Seeds: Growing, Eating, Saving on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Fayette County Extension Office, 11140 Harry Sykes Way.

Friday, Sept. 29

An Evening in a Magic Garden will be held Friday, Sept. 29 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at The Apiary. This is a fundraising event to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center. The funds raised from this event will help purchase a healing garden for patients and their families at the new Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center