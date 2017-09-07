Ace Eats Out – September 2017

NEWS

Bear and the Butcher on Euclid celebrated its soft opening at the Chevy Chase Street Fair in August.

Buenos Nachos Mexican Kitchen has opened in the former Rincon location on Euclid.

CoreLife Eatery has opened at The Summit. CoreLife Eatery is a chain built on clean, GMO free, healthy food.

DV8 Kitchen, a fast-casual restaurant and bakery, has opened on South Broadway, offering scratch-made breakfast all day, lunch, and early dinner. One out of three employees at DV8 Kitchen will be a “second chance employee.”

New York Style pizza restaurant Grimaldi’s has opened at The Summit. This is the first Lexington location and second location in Kentucky.

Every Friday night in September the Woodford Reserve Distillery is extending their hours and tours to allow guests to experience a different side of Woodford Reserve. Each evening will feature a choice of tickets, offering a Tour, or Tour and dinner option.

Zen Sushi downtown offers “Zen Lounge,” a late-night menu every Friday and Saturday night, 10 pm to 1 am.

EVENTS

Lexington Fest of Ales is September 1 at Cheapside Pavilion. Over 150 beers to sample from over 60 breweries, including a special area featuring over 30 Kentucky breweries.

Wilderness Trace Distillery (Danville) will host the Kentucky State BBQ Festival Sept. 8 thru Sept. 10.

Fairyhouse Hall Owners Heather McKeever Haffey and Shane Haffey will collaborate with the Jonathan’s Events team and Corto Lima owners, Chef Jonathan Lundy and TJ Cox, for the annual Slow Food Lexington supper party, on Sept.9, featuring a menu of estate raised items as a part of the Kentucky Proud Farm to Fork Dinner Series. Culinary and cocktail garden tours, a Kentucky spirits tasting, beer and wine, live music and chef’s meet-and-greet. Tickets available via pre-sale only.

North Lime Coffee and Donuts will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a birthday bash on Saturday Sept. 9.

Evans Orchard is celebrating Apple Festival on September 9.

St. Andrew Orthodox Church will celebrate Heritage Festival on Sept. 9, featuring homemade Slavic and Middle Eastern Food.

Mirror Twin Brewing will host its first Homebrew competition on September 9. (Must brew on site.)

Interested in food and volunteering? The Champion Food Volunteer program will have an informational meeting Monday, Sept. 11 at 1:30 pm at the Fayette County Extension Service.

The Jefferson Street Soiree is Wednesday, Sept. 13, celebrating the Jefferson Street corridor’s food and drink with this annual block party.

Festival Latino de Lexington is the biggest Latino event in the region, scheduled for September 15 and 16. Expect an array of street foods (we recommend the corn on a stick).

The Bluegrass Chapter of the KRA will host Harvest Lex on September 19 at Manchester Music Hall. Lexington restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries will be offering up tastes of their best harvest, in celebration of our community of great food and great people. Proceeds will benefit Kentucky ProStart and FoodChain Lexington.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will host Harvest Fest on Sept. 23.

Kentucky Proud Evenings presents Bill Best of Kentucky Heirloom Seeds: Growing, Eating, Saving on Tue, Sept. 26 at the Fayette County Extension Office.

On Friday, Sep 29, ABLE will be hosting a bourbon-themed fund-raising event “DelectABLE Bourbon Charity Dinner.” ABLE – Assisting Better Living Everywhere – is a nonprofit organization staffed by volunteers.