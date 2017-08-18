How and Where to Watch Eclipse 2017 in Lexington KY

So, you’ve heard about the Solar Eclipse 2017. Lexington will experience a 94 percent partial eclipse beginning at 1pm and reach maximum coverage at 2:30pm.
The next solar eclipse isn’t til 2024; plan accordingly.
If you already have your special viewing glasses, you’re all set. If not, there’s still hope. Here’s a small sampling of Lexington Eclipse celebrations from A (Arboretum) to W (Willie’s).
(Remember: Fayette County Schools are closed August 21. Drive safe!)
The Arboretum on Alumni will provide “solar glasses for the first 100 participants and activities for all.” Bring your own blankets, chairs and snacks. Suggested donation: $2.
The Kentucky Horse Park will provide free eclipse glasses to the first 250 visitors with paid admission on Monday.
Lexington Parks and Rec is offering three locations to enjoy the view – McConnell Springs, Raven Run and Thoroughbred Park. “Complimentary glasses will be provided at all sites to make it safe to watch.”
Lexington Public Library’s Farish Theatre downtown will offer NASA’s Eclipse Across America streaming.
Lexington’s Living Arts and Science Center is celebrating the eclipse with hands-on activities and a live NASA feed tracking the eclipse throughout the country in the Planetarium.
The Living Arts & Science Center’s science educators will lead students through art and science activities such as drawing a corona, making shadow puppets and sundials, solar oven demonstrations, making pinhole viewers and “Experience the 2017 Eclipse Across America” a live feed from NASA in the planetarium.
This is a FREE event with FREE eclipse glasses for the first 300 visitors. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Teachers and care providers are encouraged to bring small groups with a reservation. (LASC is SOLD OUT OF GLASSES AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE.)
At the University of Kentucky, The Physics and Astronomy Department will be handing out solar eclipse glasses and informational fliers for the partial solar eclipse on August 21, 1:30– 3 p.m. on Pieratt Fields (Johnson Center Fields).
Willie’s will offer “FREE ISO certified Eclipse Glasses for the first 50!” along with “Special SPACE themed cocktails and food specials! Possible ALIEN ATTENDEES!” and a “Willie’s Eclipse Guarantee: The Moon will eclipse the Sun or YOUR MONEY BACK!”
