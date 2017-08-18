How and Where to Watch Eclipse 2017 in Lexington KY

So, you’ve heard about the Solar Eclipse 2017.

The next solar eclipse isn’t til 2024; plan accordingly.

If you already have your special viewing glasses, you’re all set. If not, there’s still hope. Here’s a small sampling of Lexington Eclipse celebrations from A (Arboretum) to W (Willie’s).

(Remember: Fayette County Schools are closed August 21. Drive safe!)

The Kentucky Horse Park will provide free eclipse glasses to the first 250 visitors with paid admission on Monday.

Lexington Parks and Rec is offering three locations to enjoy the view – McConnell Springs, Raven Run and Thoroughbred Park. “Complimentary glasses will be provided at all sites to make it safe to watch.”

Lexington Public Library’s Farish Theatre downtown will offer NASA’s Eclipse Across America streaming.

The Living Arts & Science Center’s science educators will lead students through art and science activities such as drawing a corona, making shadow puppets and sundials, solar oven demonstrations, making pinhole viewers and “Experience the 2017 Eclipse Across America” a live feed from NASA in the planetarium.

This is a FREE event with FREE eclipse glasses for the first 300 visitors. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Teachers and care providers are encouraged to bring small groups with a reservation. (LASC is SOLD OUT OF GLASSES AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE.)

At the University of Kentucky, The Physics and Astronomy Department will be handing out solar eclipse glasses and informational fliers for the partial solar eclipse on August 21, 1:30– 3 p.m. on Pieratt Fields (Johnson Center Fields).

