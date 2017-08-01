Home and garden news – August 2017

x

Thursday, Aug. 3

The Fayette County Extension Service will host the workshop “Renovating Lawns” on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Late summer is the best time to reseed lawns in Kentucky. This workshop will cover basic lawn care with an emphasis on how to best seed or renovate your existing lawn. To register or for more information, go to www.fayette.ca.uky.edu.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

BGTdeTours will present a tour of the Miller House Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 832 Lochmere Place. This program is designed to provide tours of places you might not normally get to see, helping people interact with and learn about sites that make the Bluegrass special. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/bgtdetours/

Saturday, Aug. 5

“U-Pick Day on the Farm,” hosted by Green House17 will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4400 Briar Hill Rd, Lexington. The public is invited for some flower-pickin’ fun. This event will be held rain or shine and is family-friendly. Dozens of beautiful flower varieties will be available. Bring your own clippers. For a fee, fill up a bucket that you bring or one can be provided. Part of the proceeds from each bucket will help people harmed by intimate partner abuse.

Wilson’s Nursery in Lexington will be hosting an edible flowers workshop on Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 10:30 a.m. Take a tasty and up-close look at the culinary side of some favorite flowers. This workshop includes a specialty boxed luncheon featuring edible flowers from the Sage Garden Cafe. For more information, call 859.269.5795 or go to www.wilsonnurseriesky.com.

Wilson’s Nursery in Lexington will be hosting a Do It Yourself Succulent Wreath workshop Saturday, Aug. 5 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Make a lush and living succulent centerpiece/wreath during this DIY workshop. Stay on trend with this 16″ indoor/outdoor wreath, filled with succulents of your choice. fee includes moss-covered wreath, succulents and expert instruction. For more information, call 859.269.5795 or go to www.wilsonnurseriesky.com.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Crape Myrtles will be the focus of a workshop Thursday, Aug. 10 hosted at the Fayette County Extension Service, starting at 3 p.m. Although Kentucky is too far north to seriously grow these as trees, there are still many applications for crape myrtles grown as shrubs or pruned like giant perennials. Newer varieties have been selected for foliage color, compact size, longer bloom, disease resistance and fall color. The workshop will feature some varieties that have performed well in Kentucky. There will be a raffle for several plants as door-prizes. To register or for more information, go to www.fayette.ca.uky.edu.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Home Seed Saving 101 will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. at Bluegrass Greensource. Green Living Lab is a new workshop series to help build the skills y to live more sustainably. Learn how to garden with an eye toward saving seeds of the veggies you love the most. Participants will receive envelopes and samples of seasonal seeds to start their collections. For registration and more visit www.BgGreensource.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Hydrangeas will take centerstage at a workshop Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Extension Service. Not to burst your bubble, but those giant pink and blue varieties tend to perform poorly in our climate. This workshop will open eyes to all the other wonderful hydrangeas that you might not know as well. This workshop will offer some tips that may improve the odds of success with the blue ones. There will be a raffle of the examples. To register or for more information, go to www.fayette.ca.uky.edu.

Saturday, Aug. 26

The Building Institute of Central Kentucky will host the 2017 Tour of Remodeled Homes Aug. 26 and 27. This tour is your chance to gather ideas and view the workmanship of BIA Professional Remodelers. Homeowners throughout Lexington and Central Kentucky will open their doors to showcase their professionally remodeled homes, including whole-house remodels, bathroom design, kitchen transformations, outdoor living and more. For more information, go to www.biacentralky.com/tour-of-remodeled-homes.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Get away from traditional BBQ grill with the workshop “Kitchen Hacks – Food for Thought” Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Fayette County Extension Service. Each class will teach the core techniques behind classic food to provide tasteful recipes that can duplicated at home. To register, go to www.fayette.ca.uky.edu.