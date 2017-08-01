Best Bets – August 2017

NEWS

Atomic Ramen, a ramen-inspired restaurant, will open in the Summit’s new local-centric food hall.

Bar Louie is opening in Fayette Mall across from the Cheesecake Factory. It is a contemporary casual dining bar and restaurant chain.

Bennigan’s has opened a franchise in Lexington on Athens Boonesboro Road.

Buenos Nachos will fill the space vacated by Rincon on Euclid Ave.

CoreLife Eatery is opening at The Summit. CoreLife Eatery is a chain built on clean, GMO free, healthy food.

Double Dogs, a dog friendly and dog-themed restaurant, will open in the Justice Drive corridor of Hamburg this fall.

New York Style pizza restaurant Grimaldi’s is opening at The Summit. This will be the first Lexington location and second location in Kentucky.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is coming soon to downtown in the space behind Carson’s.

Limestone Pizza is opening across from Gatton College on the University of Kentucky Campus. This New York Style pizza restaurant is taking the place of the Pizza Hut that closed in February.

Taziki’s is opening a second Lexington location at 1916 Justice Drive in Hamburg.

World of Beer has opened at The Summit. This is the first World of Beer restaurant to open in Lexington, Kentucky.

EVENTS

A benefit for the Appalachian Food Summit is Thursday Aug. 10 at 6:30 at Lockbox at 21C. Gather ’round the table in support of Appalachian foodways with a four course family-style meal from Jonathan Searle of Lockbox, Annie Pettry of Decca, Ouita Michel of Holly Hill Inn, Levon Wallace of Gray & Dudley, Mark Richardson of Dudley’s, and Ronni Lundy, a James Beard winning author. Eat, savor and celebrate. $95 per person for four courses and a cocktail reception with passed canapés. Proceeds from the event, including a silent auction, will go directly to the Appalachian Food Summit.

Winchell’s is hosting a lobster boil on Aug. 15. Reservations recommended.

Bluegrass Tomato Fest is Sunday Aug. 20 at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection (on Lexington Road in Nicholasville), benefiting Glean Kentucky.

Failte Irish Shop will host an Irish Scone Bakeoff on Aug. 25.

Learn the basics of Food Preservation with Fresh Stop, hosted by the UK College of Agriculture and the Cooperative Extension Agency at the William Wells Brown Community Center. RSVP to 859.257.5582.

The Lexington Jewish Food Festival returns on Aug. 27 from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm at Temple Adath Israel, 124 North Ashland Avenue.

