Restaurant Week Postponed Until Next Year

Lexington Restaurant Week 2017 had been scheduled for late July, but organizers have announced it will be postponed until 2018.

The annual week long-celebration of Lexington restaurants — which features a prix fixe menu at participating establishments — is scheduled to return July 19 thru July 28, 2018.

“We do this to increase awareness of all our great local restaurants,” says Lexington Restaurant Week founder Connie Jo Miller. “Boosting their business, adding new patrons for the long run and keeping locally-owned restaurants thriving is what this event is all about. Locally-owned restaurants are a key ingredient in Lexington’s brand. These innovative entrepreneurs help define us here in the Bluegrass. A lively restaurant scene attracts new businesses and visitors to our area. They enhance our economy and the quality of our lives. Every dollar we spend at an independent restaurant returns three times as much to our local economy as one spent at a chain. Statistically we have more than our share of independent restaurants. They need our support.”

“Lexington Eats” 2017 — organized by local restaurateurs — has been announced for the same time period that Restaurant Week was scheduled for, and will include 20+ restaurants with prix fixe menus.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, and entertainment, delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.