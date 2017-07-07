Live Music in Lexington for July 2017

Live Music in Lexington for July 2017

By Rebecca Feigin -
You can find live music in Lexington, Kentucky almost every night of the week. Below is your music menu for all of July! 

Saturday, July 1

River Girls III, 6 p.m., The Burl

Marbin, 9 p.m., The Burl

Blair Crimmins and the Hookers, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Chainshot/ Yautja/ NerdRage/ Spit Fetish, 9 p.m., The Green Lantern

Whitney Acke/ Allen Dargavell, 7 p.m.,  J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Rooster’s Crow Album Release Show/ Eric Bolander, 9:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known

Sunday, July 2

Lex Brunch with Live Music, 10 a.m., The Burl

Summer of Sundy: Sundy Best and Friends, 2 p.m., The Burl

Tunes In The Vine, 6:35 p.m., Equus Run Vineyard

Jazz Brunch w/ Gail Wynters, 11 a.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Monday, July 3

Old Time Jam, 6 p.m., Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes

Fourth of July Festival, noon, Downtown Lexington

Southland Jamboree, 7 p.m., MoonDance Ampitheatre

Tuesday, July 4

July 4th Cool Out w/ Big Fresh/ Slow Fi, 8 p.m., The Burl

Big Band and Jazz Concert Series, 7 p.m., MoonDance Ampitheatre

Thursday, July 6

WRFL Sunburn Series: Beat Awfuls, 7 p.m., Al’s Bar

Imaginary Tricks and Radiolaire, 9 p.m. The Burl

Friday, July 7

Hot Brown Smackdown/Big Atomic, 9 p.m., The Burl

Ben Lacy and Corey Cross, 7 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Craig Campbell, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall 

Summer Night in Suburbia Concert Series, 7 p.m., MoonDance Ampitheatre

The Sway/ Chelsea Nolan/ Ethan Hunt, 9 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Saturday, July 8

C2 and The Brothers Reed/ Angela Perley and The Brothers Reed, 9 p.m., The Burl

Willie Eames, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Webb Wilder and The Beatnecks, 9:15 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sunday, July 9

Gunpowder Gray/ Disable/ Guignol/ Frustrate, 9 p.m., Best Friend Bar

Jazz Brunch: Lee Carroll’s Jazz Quartette, 11 a.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Tuesday, July 11

Heckler’s Breakfast and Irenka/Logan Fox/Hepburn & Winter, 7 p.m. Al’s Bar

House and Land/ Englishman/ Joseph Allred, 7:30 p.m., The Burl

Ben Miller Band, 8:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Wednesday, July 12

Broncho/ Billy Changer, 10 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Feed The Soul Lunch and Music Series, 11:30 a.m., Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family/Dawes, 8 p.m. Riverbend Music Center. 

Thursday, July 13

Steelism, 8 p.m., The Burl

Jazz: Live at the Library, 7 p.m., Farish Theatre

Yacht Rock Review, 8 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

Friday, July 14

The Go Rounds, 9 p.m., The Burl

Dale Ann Bradley, 9 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Saturday, July 15

Mad Anthony and Vibrolas, 9 p.m., The Green Lantern

Dock Steffey, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sunday, July 16

Robert Frahm Trio Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Monday, July 17

The Threads/ Isle Of Eight/ Sweet Country Meat Boys/ Champs of The Sun, 9 p.m., The Burl

Tuesday, July 18

DJ Rice, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Wednesday, July 19

Jandergan/The King of Mars, 9 p.m., The Burl

Thursday, July 20

Buck the Taxidermist/ Radiolaire/ Mr. Badger, 9 p.m., Best Friend Bar

Nicole Adkins/ Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, 8 p.m., The Burl

Friday, July 21

Split Lip Rayfield/ Billy Strings, 9 p.m., The Burl

Chris Knight, 10 p.m., Cosmic Charlies

Tom Keifer, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

Saturday, July 22

Blackfoot Gypsies and Futurebirds/Bendigo Fletcher/Johnny Conqueroo, 9 p.m., The Burl

Rashomon/ Disinfectant/ Felchers/ Frustrate, 9 p.m., Best Friend Bar

Future Thieves/ Guthrie Brown, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Scott Whiddon Alum Release with Italian Beaches and Volare Strings, 9:30 p.m., The Green Lantern

Ben Lacy and Corey Cross, 7 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Fastball, 10:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sunday, July 23

David Nance Band, 7 p.m., Best Friend Bar

Fuel, 8 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

Tuesday, July 25

Nikki Lane, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Wednesday, July 26

Swellshark, He’s Dead Jim, and Basie, 8 p.m., Al’s Bar

Thursday, July 27

The Tillers, 9 p.m., The Burl

Bit Brigade, 10 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Friday, July 28

Frontier Folk Nebraska and William Matheny, 7 p.m., The Burl

MOJOTHUNDER and Frontier Folk Nebraska, 9 p.m., The Burl

Jesse Malin, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Trippin’ Roots, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Gangstagrass/ Maggie Lander, 8 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Saturday, July 29

Seven Circle Sunrise, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

Jerry Jacobs, 7 p.m., The Tin Roof

The Ark Band, 10 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sunday July 30

Tunes In The Vine, 6:35 p.m., Equus Run Vineyards

Jazz on the Porch, 3 p.m., Talon Winery

Jack Broadbent, 8:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Tuesday Aug. 1

Graham Nash, 7:30 p.m., Lexington Opera House

 

