Live Music in Lexington for July 2017

You can find live music in Lexington, Kentucky almost every night of the week. Below is your music menu for all of July!
Saturday, July 1
River Girls III, 6 p.m., The Burl
Marbin, 9 p.m., The Burl
Blair Crimmins and the Hookers, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Chainshot/ Yautja/ NerdRage/ Spit Fetish, 9 p.m., The Green Lantern
Whitney Acke/ Allen Dargavell, 7 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar
Rooster’s Crow Album Release Show/ Eric Bolander, 9:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known
Sunday, July 2
Lex Brunch with Live Music, 10 a.m., The Burl
Summer of Sundy: Sundy Best and Friends, 2 p.m., The Burl
Tunes In The Vine, 6:35 p.m., Equus Run Vineyard
Jazz Brunch w/ Gail Wynters, 11 a.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Monday, July 3
Old Time Jam, 6 p.m., Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes
Fourth of July Festival, noon, Downtown Lexington
Southland Jamboree, 7 p.m., MoonDance Ampitheatre
Tuesday, July 4
July 4th Cool Out w/ Big Fresh/ Slow Fi, 8 p.m., The Burl
Big Band and Jazz Concert Series, 7 p.m., MoonDance Ampitheatre
Thursday, July 6
WRFL Sunburn Series: Beat Awfuls, 7 p.m., Al’s Bar
Imaginary Tricks and Radiolaire, 9 p.m. The Burl
Friday, July 7
Hot Brown Smackdown/Big Atomic, 9 p.m., The Burl
Ben Lacy and Corey Cross, 7 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar
Craig Campbell, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall
Summer Night in Suburbia Concert Series, 7 p.m., MoonDance Ampitheatre
The Sway/ Chelsea Nolan/ Ethan Hunt, 9 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Saturday, July 8
C2 and The Brothers Reed/ Angela Perley and The Brothers Reed, 9 p.m., The Burl
Willie Eames, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar
Webb Wilder and The Beatnecks, 9:15 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sunday, July 9
Gunpowder Gray/ Disable/ Guignol/ Frustrate, 9 p.m., Best Friend Bar
Jazz Brunch: Lee Carroll’s Jazz Quartette, 11 a.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Tuesday, July 11
Heckler’s Breakfast and Irenka/Logan Fox/Hepburn & Winter, 7 p.m. Al’s Bar
House and Land/ Englishman/ Joseph Allred, 7:30 p.m., The Burl
Ben Miller Band, 8:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Wednesday, July 12
Broncho/ Billy Changer, 10 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Feed The Soul Lunch and Music Series, 11:30 a.m., Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family/Dawes, 8 p.m. Riverbend Music Center.
Thursday, July 13
Steelism, 8 p.m., The Burl
Jazz: Live at the Library, 7 p.m., Farish Theatre
Yacht Rock Review, 8 p.m., Manchester Music Hall
Friday, July 14
The Go Rounds, 9 p.m., The Burl
Dale Ann Bradley, 9 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Saturday, July 15
Mad Anthony and Vibrolas, 9 p.m., The Green Lantern
Dock Steffey, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar
Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sunday, July 16
Robert Frahm Trio Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Monday, July 17
The Threads/ Isle Of Eight/ Sweet Country Meat Boys/ Champs of The Sun, 9 p.m., The Burl
Tuesday, July 18
DJ Rice, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar
Wednesday, July 19
Jandergan/The King of Mars, 9 p.m., The Burl
Thursday, July 20
Buck the Taxidermist/ Radiolaire/ Mr. Badger, 9 p.m., Best Friend Bar
Nicole Adkins/ Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, 8 p.m., The Burl
Friday, July 21
Split Lip Rayfield/ Billy Strings, 9 p.m., The Burl
Chris Knight, 10 p.m., Cosmic Charlies
Tom Keifer, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall
Saturday, July 22
Blackfoot Gypsies and Futurebirds/Bendigo Fletcher/Johnny Conqueroo, 9 p.m., The Burl
Rashomon/ Disinfectant/ Felchers/ Frustrate, 9 p.m., Best Friend Bar
Future Thieves/ Guthrie Brown, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Scott Whiddon Alum Release with Italian Beaches and Volare Strings, 9:30 p.m., The Green Lantern
Ben Lacy and Corey Cross, 7 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar
Fastball, 10:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sunday, July 23
David Nance Band, 7 p.m., Best Friend Bar
Fuel, 8 p.m., Manchester Music Hall
Tuesday, July 25
Nikki Lane, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Wednesday, July 26
Swellshark, He’s Dead Jim, and Basie, 8 p.m., Al’s Bar
Thursday, July 27
The Tillers, 9 p.m., The Burl
Bit Brigade, 10 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Friday, July 28
Frontier Folk Nebraska and William Matheny, 7 p.m., The Burl
MOJOTHUNDER and Frontier Folk Nebraska, 9 p.m., The Burl
Jesse Malin, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Trippin’ Roots, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar
Gangstagrass/ Maggie Lander, 8 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Saturday, July 29
Seven Circle Sunrise, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall
Jerry Jacobs, 7 p.m., The Tin Roof
The Ark Band, 10 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Sunday July 30
Tunes In The Vine, 6:35 p.m., Equus Run Vineyards
Jazz on the Porch, 3 p.m., Talon Winery
Jack Broadbent, 8:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known
Tuesday Aug. 1
Graham Nash, 7:30 p.m., Lexington Opera House
