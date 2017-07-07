Live Music in Lexington for July 2017

You can find live music in Lexington, Kentucky almost every night of the week. Below is your music menu for all of July!

Saturday, July 1

River Girls III, 6 p.m., The Burl

Marbin, 9 p.m., The Burl

Blair Crimmins and the Hookers, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Chainshot/ Yautja/ NerdRage/ Spit Fetish, 9 p.m., The Green Lantern

Whitney Acke/ Allen Dargavell, 7 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Rooster’s Crow Album Release Show/ Eric Bolander, 9:30 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known

Sunday, July 2

Lex Brunch with Live Music, 10 a.m., The Burl

Summer of Sundy: Sundy Best and Friends, 2 p.m., The Burl

Tunes In The Vine, 6:35 p.m., Equus Run Vineyard

Jazz Brunch w/ Gail Wynters, 11 a.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Monday, July 3

Old Time Jam, 6 p.m., Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes

Fourth of July Festival, noon, Downtown Lexington

Southland Jamboree, 7 p.m., MoonDance Ampitheatre

Tuesday, July 4

July 4th Cool Out w/ Big Fresh/ Slow Fi, 8 p.m., The Burl

Big Band and Jazz Concert Series, 7 p.m., MoonDance Ampitheatre

Thursday, July 6

WRFL Sunburn Series: Beat Awfuls, 7 p.m., Al’s Bar

Imaginary Tricks and Radiolaire, 9 p.m. The Burl

Friday, July 7

Hot Brown Smackdown/Big Atomic, 9 p.m., The Burl

Ben Lacy and Corey Cross, 7 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Craig Campbell, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

Summer Night in Suburbia Concert Series, 7 p.m., MoonDance Ampitheatre

The Sway/ Chelsea Nolan/ Ethan Hunt, 9 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Saturday, July 8

C2 and The Brothers Reed/ Angela Perley and The Brothers Reed, 9 p.m., The Burl

Willie Eames, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Webb Wilder and The Beatnecks, 9:15 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sunday, July 9

Gunpowder Gray/ Disable/ Guignol/ Frustrate, 9 p.m., Best Friend Bar

Jazz Brunch: Lee Carroll’s Jazz Quartette, 11 a.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Tuesday, July 11

Heckler’s Breakfast and Irenka/Logan Fox/Hepburn & Winter, 7 p.m. Al’s Bar

House and Land/ Englishman/ Joseph Allred, 7:30 p.m., The Burl

Ben Miller Band, 8:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Wednesday, July 12

Broncho/ Billy Changer, 10 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Feed The Soul Lunch and Music Series, 11:30 a.m., Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family/Dawes, 8 p.m. Riverbend Music Center.

Thursday, July 13

Steelism, 8 p.m., The Burl

Jazz: Live at the Library, 7 p.m., Farish Theatre

Yacht Rock Review, 8 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

Friday, July 14

The Go Rounds, 9 p.m., The Burl

Dale Ann Bradley, 9 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Saturday, July 15

Mad Anthony and Vibrolas, 9 p.m., The Green Lantern

Dock Steffey, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, 9:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sunday, July 16

Robert Frahm Trio Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Monday, July 17

The Threads/ Isle Of Eight/ Sweet Country Meat Boys/ Champs of The Sun, 9 p.m., The Burl

Tuesday, July 18

DJ Rice, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Wednesday, July 19

Jandergan/The King of Mars, 9 p.m., The Burl

Thursday, July 20

Buck the Taxidermist/ Radiolaire/ Mr. Badger, 9 p.m., Best Friend Bar

Nicole Adkins/ Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, 8 p.m., The Burl

Friday, July 21

Split Lip Rayfield/ Billy Strings, 9 p.m., The Burl

Chris Knight, 10 p.m., Cosmic Charlies

Tom Keifer, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

Saturday, July 22

Blackfoot Gypsies and Futurebirds/Bendigo Fletcher/Johnny Conqueroo, 9 p.m., The Burl

Rashomon/ Disinfectant/ Felchers/ Frustrate, 9 p.m., Best Friend Bar

Future Thieves/ Guthrie Brown, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Scott Whiddon Alum Release with Italian Beaches and Volare Strings, 9:30 p.m., The Green Lantern

Ben Lacy and Corey Cross, 7 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Fastball, 10:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sunday, July 23

David Nance Band, 7 p.m., Best Friend Bar

Fuel, 8 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

Tuesday, July 25

Nikki Lane, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Wednesday, July 26

Swellshark, He’s Dead Jim, and Basie, 8 p.m., Al’s Bar

Thursday, July 27

The Tillers, 9 p.m., The Burl

Bit Brigade, 10 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Friday, July 28

Frontier Folk Nebraska and William Matheny, 7 p.m., The Burl

MOJOTHUNDER and Frontier Folk Nebraska, 9 p.m., The Burl

Jesse Malin, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Trippin’ Roots, 8 p.m., J Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Gangstagrass/ Maggie Lander, 8 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Saturday, July 29

Seven Circle Sunrise, 7 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

Jerry Jacobs, 7 p.m., The Tin Roof

The Ark Band, 10 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Sunday July 30

Tunes In The Vine, 6:35 p.m., Equus Run Vineyards

Jazz on the Porch, 3 p.m., Talon Winery

Jack Broadbent, 8:30 p.m., Willie’s Locally Known

Tuesday Aug. 1

Graham Nash, 7:30 p.m., Lexington Opera House

