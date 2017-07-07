Ace Eats Out – July 2017: Lexington food and restaurant news and events

Blue Sushi Sake Grill is expected to open in mid-July at 105 Summit at Fritz Farm. This new restaurant will feature fresh seafood and Asian-inspired dishes with many available as shared plates.

Edley’s Bar-B-Que, featuring a southern-style menu and plenty of barbecue, tacos and salads, has opened at The Summit at Fritz Farm.

Fresh Thyme Market has closed on Nicholasville Road after less than a year in business. Current Nicholasville Road corridor grocery options include the newly-opened Whole Foods in the Summit, Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Kroger (along with nearby Meijer’s in the Shillito area.)

The Lexington Farmers’ Market has partnered with Fayette County Public Schools to be a summer feeding program site. Kids 18 or younger can eat for free between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Tuesday/Thursday market on Maxwell. Lussi Brown Coffee Shop has opened on 114 Church Street (also serving Pig and Pepper pie, which has a brick and mortar location in progress.)

UK professor Amy Messer, has bought Lynagh’s. Messer plans to get her feet wet in the restaurant business before making major adjustments, but she does plan to bring back live music.

MOD Pizza has opened a new location at Tates Creek Centre. This is its second Lexington location.

MonTea has closed its brick and mortar on Euclid but plans pop-up events at Farmers Markets and street fairs along with online sales.

Nefertiti Mediterranean Eatery has opened at 1301 Winchester Rd, inside the Eastland Shopping Center.

School Sushi, formerly located on Todds Road, has re-opened its downtown location.

Smack’N Spuds, billed as the home of the Gourmet Baked Potato, is scheduled to open July 1 at 2901 Richmond Road. The restaurant features gourmet baked potato entrees, and offers delivery.

Steel City Pops has opened its first Lexington location at the Summit.

Texas de Brazil, a Brazilian-American Steakhouse, opened in The Summit at Fritz Farm in June.

FOOD CALENDAR

Sunday, July 2

Alfalfa will host a grand re-opening brunch on July 2, celebrating its new ownership. Former owners sold the 44-year Lexington icon to Salvador Sanchez (Cup of Common Wealth and Chocolate Holler) and Cameron Heathcoat.

Monday, July 10

Lexington Burger Week will kick off July 10 and continue through July 16 at various locations across the city. For the third-annual Lexington Burger Week, dozens of Lexington restaurants will offer a special, off-the-menu burger for $5 during their regular business hours. For more details, locations and descriptions of featured burgers, visit www.lexingotnburgerweek.com.

Saturday, July 15

Celebrate Bastille Day on Saturday, July 15 with Le Deauville French Bistro at its Annual Bastille Day Celebration starting at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

The Speakeasy will be having a BBQ & Barrel-Strength Bourbon Tasting and Dinner on Wednesday, July 19 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.. This event will pair barrel-strength bourbons with specially seasoned beef ribs.