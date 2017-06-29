What’s Open, What’s Closed, What’s Happening July 4, 2017 in Lexington

Below is a comprehensive list of Independence Day festivities in Lexington and surrounding areas for the holiday weekend, as well as time changes, delays and closings.

July 4, 2017 Events

Monday, July 3

The Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social is the first event for this year’s Downtown Lexington Fourth of July Festival. It will be held at Cheapside Pavilion at 12 pm.

The 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard will be performing at the Patriotic Music Concert on Morrison Lawn at Transylvania University. This event will begin at 8 pm.

Tuesday, July 4

Start your Fourth out with a work out by participating in the Bluegrass 10k. The first round of runners begin at 7 am.

The Fourth of July Street Festival will take place from 9 am to 6 pm in Downtown Lexington with the Parade starting at 2 pm.

Fireworks will be set off from the Arboretum at 10 pm with viewing areas at the Kroger Field (formerly Commonwealth Stadium) parking lots.

To find out where all of the fireworks in Lexington and surrounding areas are for the Fourth, check out this article that breaks everything down for you.

Holiday Trash Collection in Lexington

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. No collection will be made on Tuesday, July 4. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pick-up on Tuesday will be serviced Wednesday, July 5. Remember to place carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection. Curbside collection will only be impacted for those normally serviced on Tuesday.

Businesses dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling) normally serviced by the city on Tuesday will have their units picked up on Wednesday, July 5.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.

What is Open in Lexington

Kroger will be open on July 4.

The Fayette Mall will be open on July 4 from 10 am to 6 pm.

The Summit will be open on July 4.

Good Foods Co-op will be open from 8 am to 8 pm on July 4.

Trader Joe’s will be open from 8 am to 5 pm on July 4.

Closed in Lexington

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the holiday. The Lexington Recycling Center, the Electronics Recycling Center and the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility will also be closed on the holiday.

The DMV will be closed on July 4.

All Lexington Public Libraries will be closed on July 4.

LexTran will operate on a modified Sunday schedule on July 4.

Street Closures on Monday, July 3

3rd between Broadway & Upper: 4 – 11 pm

Mill & Market from 2nd to 3rd: 4 – 11 pm

Short from Mill to MLK: 4 pm

Street Closures on Tuesday, July 4

Main from Midland to Mill: 5 – 11 am

Main from Walton to Midland: 6 – 11 am

Main from Mill to St Margaret: 6:30 – 11 am

Limestone from Vine to 3rd: 6:30 – 11 am

3rd from Limestone to Mill: 6:30 – 11 am

Mill from 3rd to Vine: 6:30 – 11 am

Vine from Broadway to Main: 6:30 – 11 am

Midland from Main to 3rd: 11:45 am – 4 pm

Main from Walton to Broadway: 1:45 – 4 pm

Short from Mill to MLK: 9 pm

Alumni between University and Takes Creek: 9:30 – 11 pm

College Way: 9:30 – 11 pm

The UK Arboretum will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic beginning at 8 pm on July 4.

