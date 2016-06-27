LATEST ARTICLES

Ace Issues

Ace October 2019 Digital Issue

Megan McCardwell -
Fall: a man grilling chicken
Arts

What’s happening this Fall in Lexington, KY?

Staff -
Food

Spilling the tea, Lexington opens its first kombucha shop

Kristina Rosen -
sign that says Joseph-Beth and a fireplace behind
Books

Joseph-Beth Booksellers unveils remodel

Staff -
Arts

ArtFields honors local Southeastern artists, calls for Kentuckians

Kristina Rosen -
Kentucky

UK Women’s Volleyball falls to University of Georgia

Megan McCardwell -
construction sign that says road closed
Lexington

Downtown Lexington road construction continues through the fall

Staff -
outside shot of a rupp arena entrance
Lexington

Elton John coming to Rupp Arena 2020

Staff -
man cooking over large grill
Kentucky

Mt. Sterling Court Days returns this fall

staff -
Rupp Arena: man in a suit sitting in a blue seat
Basketball

Rupp Arena unveils major upgrades

Staff -
Features

McLeod’s, a new coffee house in Lexington, prepares special needs employees...

Kristina Rosen -
football player in a blue uniform running with the ball
Football

UK Football Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Day

Staff -
