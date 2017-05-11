Where to Eat for Mother’s Day 2017 in Lexington

Azur hosts Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 am to 2 pm with menu items including brunch mac n’ cheese, sea grits, and asbury breakfast casserole.

Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise at 12 pm at the Belle of Louisville. “Show Mom how much she means to you by giving her a special day to remember, and bring the whole family on the historic Belle of Louisville for a two-hour Ohio River cruise! Include the delicious brunch buffet (guaranteed inside seating, advance reservations required) or choose sightseeing only (upstairs, all-weather outside seating without the buffet) and enjoy a relaxing and fun experience.”

Mother’s Day Brunch all day at Blue Stallion Brewery. “Enjoy beer-mosas and micheladas for a special Mother’s Day Brunch, featuring nitro cold brew coffee from Archetype Coffee of Lexington.”

Copper Roux at 861 South Broadway is hosting its annual Mother’s Day Buffet at 10:30 am, 11 am, 12:30 pm, 1 pm, 2:30 pm, and 3 pm. The buffet will include breakfast foods, salad, entrées, carving, and dessert. Each mom will receive a complimentary mimosa.

Country Boy Brewing is having a Mother’s Day beer special with pints of their core beers. They will also be offering buy-one get-one pizzas from Rolling Ovens.

Equestrian Woods Catering hosts a weekly Sunday Brunch and will be having a special Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from 10 am to 2 pm. The buffet will include carved prime rib, citrus lime shrimp, and quintessential breakfast food among many other options.

Mother’s Day Brunch will be served at the Hyatt Regency Lexington Downtown from 11 am – 3 pm. There is a large buffet menu including seafood, cheese, sushi rolls, and traditional breakfast favorites.

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar hosts a Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 am to 3 pm. They will also be serving their normal menu.

Lockbox hosts a Mother’s Day Brunch from 9:30 am to 3 pm. The meal is prepared by executive chef Jonathan Searle and has menu items including Spring Vegetable Quiche and Kentucky Ham Melt. Reserve a table in advance by calling 859-899-6860.

Mother’s Day Brunch and Cider Tap Takeover at Pivot Brewing. All 20 taps will be filled with cider and Gastro Gnomes will be serving a Mother’s Day brunch menu.

Shamrock Bar & Grill will be hosting a casual Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 am to 2 pm including a free mimosa for all the moms.

