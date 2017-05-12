What’s Open, What’s Closed, What’s Happening Memorial Day in Lexington 2017

State and federal government offices will close in observance of Memorial Day 2017.

Courthouses and post offices will be closed for Memorial Day 2017.

There will be no U.S. mail delivery on Memorial Day 2017.

Area banks in Lexington are closed for Memorial Day 2017.

Lexington public libraries will be closed on Memorial Day 2017.

Trash collection in Lexington for Memorial Day, which would have been on Monday May 29, will be rescheduled to Wednesday, May 31.

All Costco stores will be closed on Memorial Day.

Aldi will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, from 9 am – 6 pm.

Good Foods Co-Op will be open on Memorial Day.

Lexington area Krogers will be open on Memorial Day.

My Favorite Things will be open regular hours on Memorial Day.

Trader Joe’s will be open on Memorial Day.

Whole Foods will be open on Memorial Day.

Most Lexington area shopping centers (Fayette Mall, Hamburg Pavilion) are open for Memorial Day. Individual store hours may vary.