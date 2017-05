Shake Shack’s grand opening at The Summit in Lexington happened on Thursday, May 11 at 11 am. Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand that originated in New York City in 2004. The restaurant is known for its 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers and spun-fresh frozen custard. Their menu has additional items such as crinkle cut fries, chicken sandwiches, and hot dogs. The location at The Summit includes craft beer and wine.