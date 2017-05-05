Alfalfa sells

After 44 years in business, Alfalfa, on Main Street in downtown Lexington, has announced new owners will be taking over later this summer.

As one of Lexington’s oldest restaurants, Alfalfa opened in 1973 with a limited menu that incorporated fresh, local foods before it was cool. The menu has grown, but still sticks closely to that concept with its use of ingredients from local farms and original recipes like the Hoppin’ John.

Today, Alfalfa serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and is known for a famous brunch, with vegetarian and vegan-friendly options (although it is not a vegetarian/vegan restaurant, a common misperception).

Owners Jimm Happ and Betsey Moses announced their plan to sell in November 2016. “There comes a time when a transition is necessary. After 27 years of being part of the loving team at Alfalfa Restaurant, this is one of those times. Betsey and I need to step aside as the owners of Alfalfa. We are open to ideas, possibilities, dreams.”

The new owners are not new to Lexington’s restaurant scene — Salvador Sanchez (A Cup of Common Wealth, and Chocolate Holler) and Cameron Heathcoat (married to Kevin Heathcoat, an owner of the popular Bourbon n Toulouse in Chevy Chase).

