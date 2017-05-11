Ace Eats Out – May 2017: Lexington food and restaurant news and events

Ace Eats Out – May 2017: Lexington food and restaurant news and...

Here is some of the latest news from the Lexington restaurant scene:

NEWS

InstaCart Express will be launching delivery service for their Instacart Express membership program in Lexington through popular local stores, including Costco, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Petco and Meijer. Instacart Express offers unlimited same day, one-hour deliveries. The delivery area will cover over 285K households. Areas of service include Lexington, Fayette, Nicholasville, Versailles, Lawrenceburg, Frankfort, Georgetown, Harrodsburg.

Le Petite Delicat closed its South Ashland location on Easter Saturday (recently bulldozed to make way for more Kroger parking) and is moving to its new location at 722 National Avenue. Macaron classes will continue at the new location.

Lexington Craft Beer Week 2017 is Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 21.

Real Hamburger has opened in the former Table 310 location on Short Street.

Sam’s Hot Dog Stand has re-opened in downtown Lexington, under new ownership, and after a major renovation.

Shake Shack will officially open its first-ever Kentucky Shack on Thursday, May 11 in the Summit at Fritz Farm.

Vinaigrette is expected to open its Hamburg location in May.

EVENTS

Saturday, May 6

“Growing Community – Learn to Grow Vegetables,” a special event at the Fayette County Extension Service at 1140 Harry Sykes Way, is Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be demonstrations including “Using Your Fresh Produce,” “Container Gardening,” “Soil Preparation,” “Planting,” and “Maintaining Your Garden.” There will be a free garden kit available on a first come, first served basis with one kit per family. For more information, go to www.fayette.ca.uky.edu.

Saturday, May 13

Kick @$$ Kentucky Day at 3 pm at Country Boy. In honor of Craft Beer Week, Country Boy teams up with Kentucky for Kentucky to offer limited edition co-branded merch at 3 pm; tapping of a Chocolate Walnut Black Gold Porter at 5 pm; Kentucky themed trivia at 7 pm. Yamaguchi’s Noodle Tent will be serving on-site during the event.

Trivia and Alltech Tap Spotlight from 4 – 8 pm at Jax Lexington Green. There will be beer themed trivia and tickets to the Alltech Craft Brews and Food Fest featuring Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale and Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale, a 14% brown sugar imperial stout aged in Kentucky Bourbon Barrels.

Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest from 10 am – 7 pm in downtown Nicholasville. There will be over a dozen Kentucky Winery booths offering wine tastings, an Art Walk, food trucks, arts and crafts, and cooking with Kentucky Wine Demonstrations with locally renowned chefs.

Sunday, May 14

Cheers to Mother’s Day! Blue Stallion Brewing hosts a Mother’s Day Brunch Special all day. There will be beer-mosas, micheladas, and nitro cold brew coffee from Archetype Coffee.

Friday, May 19

Ciders and Sliders at Pivot Brewing Company (Lexington Craft Beer Week)

Saturday, May 20

The Alltech Craft Brews and Food Fest, noon until 8 p.m., Lexington Convention Center. There will be over 50 breweries, 175 beers, and an expanded food section with plenty of local and Kentucky Proud options.

Sunday, May 21

Cupcake and Beer Pairing, 5 cupcakes with 5 flights of beer, Rock House Brewing.

The 4th Annual Beer Cheese Contest is at Country Boy from 1 pm – 5 pm. There will be 50+ beer cheese recipes from local cooks and vote for your favorite to help crown a winner.

Monday, May 22

The Bourbon Social Series: Progressive Dinner is Monday, May 22 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.at various locations across the city, Experience a six-course meal from some of Lexington’s favorite chefs with a unique course, each paired with a different bourbon. First course – Grillfish; second course – Crust; third course – TBA; fourth course – Carson’s Food & Drink; fifth course – Sorella Gelateria; and sixth course – Metropolitan Donuts. Once tickets are purchased, an email will be sent to you to select your start time/limo choice. Info, www.thebourbonsocial.com.

Wednesday, May 24

“Harvest for Horses,” a farm-to-table experience to benefit the Kentucky Equine Humane Center is Wednesday, May 24. Wines will be paired with hors d’oeuvres, charcuterie, and a three-course dinner curated by celebrity chefs using ingredients sourced locally. Dinner will also feature live acoustic music, a wine and bourbon auction, and more. Proceeds benefit the Kentucky Equine Humane Center.

