Where to Eat (and Drink) for St. Patrick’s 2017 in Lexington
Warehouse Block will host its first annual St. Patty's Day Bash. Live Music starts at 6pm Friday and at 5 pm Saturday. Several local breweries will have booths set up, along with local food trucks, and local vendors. The Warehouse Block is located off Walton near National Avenue and the railroad tracks at Winchester Road.