Special guests at the Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show

Special guests will include:Licensed contractor Matt Muenster sees every house project, whether he’s ripping apart dated bathrooms using the latest construction technology or completely gutting his own kitchen, as a chance to use clever ideas to achieve great design while integrating earth-friendly elements. Muenster earned his degree in interior design from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He initially got his feet wet designing restaurants and casinos and even worked on the Angolan Project in Africa. Eventually, his fervor for design shifted to the residential sector and brought him to the DIY channel.Learn painting tips and tricks and how to hang wallcoverings in a flash with seminars all weekend from Brian Santos. Brian Santos, a fourth-generation painting contractor and author of best-selling how-to books, uses “edutaining” demonstrations in his television appearances and how-to’s for Sherwin-Williams, Imperial Wall coverings, Home Depot and Lowe’s, and at home and garden shows throughout the world. Over a touring career of more than 25 years, Santos has developed a series of “Wizard Workshops” that educate audiences with simple tips, tricks, and techniques to help them tackle projects around the house with confidence. He has given in excess of 5,000 Wall Magic workshops to more than one million do-it-yourselfers all over the world. Brian has also shared his expertise on national TV, including Good Morning America, Today, and HGTV’s Smart Solutions, as well as on TLC and the Discovery Channel. Growing up and working in the San Francisco Bay area, Brian’s past clients include former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Joe Montana, actress Doris Day, and Star Wars creator George Lucas.