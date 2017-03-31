Music Menu for April 2017

Here is a sampling of some of the musical acts that will be performing in the region in April: Saturday, April 1 ACLU of Kentucky Benefit Show: Fabled Canelands, Western Movies, Jone $Y, Debraun Thomas, Noncompliant, and Body Meat, Al’s Bar, 7 p.m. Ben Lacy, Cheapside Bar and Grill, 10 p.m. Come As You Aren’t, Cosmic Charlie’s, 10 p.m. Sunday, April 2 Stephanie Jeter, Willie’s Locally Known, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 The Glazzies / The Openers, Al’s Bar, 10 p.m. Legends in Concert, Lexington Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 Protest Music Sing-In, The Burl, 7 p.m. Wonky Tonk, Willie’s Locally Known, 9 p.m. Thursday, April 6 Saddle of the Southern Darkness with Champs of the Sun, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m. Thursday Night Live, Cheapside Park Pavilion, 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 7 Alcatraz Shakedown EP Release Show, The Burl, 9 p.m. Sunny Cheeba/ Ameera, Cosmic Charlie’s, 10 p.m. Najee: “In the Key of C”, Lexington Opera House, 8 p.m. Luke Pell, Tin Roof, 7 p.m. Dan Baird and Homemade Sin/ Dan Tedesco, Willie’s Locally Known, 9:15 p.m. Saturday, April 8 Sempervivi record release show, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m. Beaux Arts Ball, The Burl, 9 p.m. Black Jacket Symphony: “Rumours”, Lexington Opera House, 8 p.m. “Kenny Rogers’ Final World Tour: The Gambler’s Last Deal,” Norton Center for the Arts, 8 p.m. “I Love The ‘90s” Rupp Arena, 7:30 p.m. C The Beat, Willie’s Locally Known, 9 p.m. Sunday, April 9 Kentucky Refuge Ministries Benefit Concert, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m. Monday, April 10 Lexington Musician’s Showcase with Zeb South, Al’s Bar, 9:11 p.m. Sweet Country Meat Boys/ Space Camp/ The Lovely Grandmas, The Burl, 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 Jon Stickley Trio, The Burl, 8:30 p.m. Tauk, Cosmic Charlie’s, 9 p.m. Thursday, April 13 David Bowie tribute concert, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m. Michaela Anne/ Nick Jamerson, The Burl, 7 p.m. Parsonsfield/ Animal Years, Cosmic Charlie’s, 9 p.m. Ben Rector, EKU Center for The Arts, 7:30 p.m. Jenni Lynn Gardner, Willie’s Locally Known, 9 p.m. Friday, April 14 Alex Wiley, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m. The Vegabonds/ The Summit/ Jess Lamb and The Factory, The Burl, 8 p.m. Turkuaz/ Organ Freeman, Cosmic Charlie’s, 10 p.m. Ben Sollee, Leeds Center for The Arts, 7:30 p.m. Chase Rice, Manchester Music Hall, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15 10 Foot Pole Reunion feat. Johnny Conqueroo/Slo-Fi featuring Otto Helmuth, The Burl, 9 p.m. Monday, April 17 Dan Conn/ Derek Spencer/ Kevin Dalton, The Burl, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 Leonard, Coleman and Blunt,  lead singers of three of the most legendary vocal groups of all time - The Temptations, Platters and Drifters, Lyric Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20 Big Atomic, Last Of The Dodo, and Blond Bones, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m. William Matheny/ Josh Nolan/ KY Hoss Cats, The Burl, 8 p.m. Dopapod/ The Werks, Cosmic Charlie’s, 9 p.m. Highly Suspect, Manchester Music Hall, 9 p.m. Friday, April 21 Kelsey Waldon/ Justin Wells, The Burl, 8 p.m. Jason Isbell, EKU Center for The Arts, 7:30 p.m. The Midtown Men, Lexington Opera House, 8 p.m. Angeleena Presley, Willie’s Locally Known, 9 p.m. Saturday, April 22 Century Party with Roy Davis Jr, Nate FX, Jace Byers, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m. Bryan Minks and The Kentucky Sons, The Burl, 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23 TV Mike and the Scarecrows, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m. Monday, April 24 Of Montreal, Cosmic Charlie’s, 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 The Districts, Cosmic Charlie’s, 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 Paul Lee Kupfer, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m. Brother Smith/ Magnolia Boulevard, The Burl, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27 The Reality and DeBraun Thomas Trio, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m. Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Cosmic Charlie’s, 9 p.m. Matt Haeck, Willie’s Locally Known, 9 p.m. Friday, April 28 Maybird/ Dad Shorts/ Buck the Taxidermist, The Burl, 8:30 p.m. – The Bats, Willie’s Locally Known, 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29 Al’s Bar Anniversary featuring Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Englishman, Driftwood Gypsy, Small Batch, Al’s Bar, 4:30 p.m. K Phillips, Willie’s Locally Known, 9:30 p.m.

