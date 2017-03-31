Music Menu for April 2017

Here is a sampling of some of the musical acts that will be performing in the region in April:
Saturday, April 1ACLU of Kentucky Benefit Show: Fabled Canelands, Western Movies, Jone $Y, Debraun Thomas, Noncompliant, and Body Meat, Al’s Bar, 7 p.m.
Ben Lacy, Cheapside Bar and Grill, 10 p.m.
Come As You Aren’t, Cosmic Charlie’s, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 2Stephanie Jeter, Willie’s Locally Known, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4The Glazzies / The Openers, Al’s Bar, 10 p.m.
Legends in Concert, Lexington Opera House, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5Protest Music Sing-In, The Burl, 7 p.m.
Wonky Tonk, Willie’s Locally Known, 9 p.m.
Thursday, April 6Saddle of the Southern Darkness with Champs of the Sun, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m.
Thursday Night Live, Cheapside Park Pavilion, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 7Alcatraz Shakedown EP Release Show, The Burl, 9 p.m.
Sunny Cheeba/ Ameera, Cosmic Charlie’s, 10 p.m.
Najee: “In the Key of C”, Lexington Opera House, 8 p.m.
Luke Pell, Tin Roof, 7 p.m.
Dan Baird and Homemade Sin/ Dan Tedesco, Willie’s Locally Known, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 8Sempervivi record release show, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m.
Beaux Arts Ball, The Burl, 9 p.m.
Black Jacket Symphony: “Rumours”, Lexington Opera House, 8 p.m.
“Kenny Rogers’ Final World Tour: The Gambler’s Last Deal,” Norton Center for the Arts, 8 p.m.
“I Love The ‘90s” Rupp Arena, 7:30 p.m.
C The Beat, Willie’s Locally Known, 9 p.m.
Sunday, April 9Kentucky Refuge Ministries Benefit Concert, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m.
Monday, April 10Lexington Musician’s Showcase with Zeb South, Al’s Bar, 9:11 p.m.
Sweet Country Meat Boys/ Space Camp/ The Lovely Grandmas, The Burl, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12Jon Stickley Trio, The Burl, 8:30 p.m.
Tauk, Cosmic Charlie’s, 9 p.m.
Thursday, April 13David Bowie tribute concert, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m.
Michaela Anne/ Nick Jamerson, The Burl, 7 p.m.
Parsonsfield/ Animal Years, Cosmic Charlie’s, 9 p.m.
Ben Rector, EKU Center for The Arts, 7:30 p.m.
Jenni Lynn Gardner, Willie’s Locally Known, 9 p.m.
Friday, April 14Alex Wiley, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m.
The Vegabonds/ The Summit/ Jess Lamb and The Factory, The Burl, 8 p.m.
Turkuaz/ Organ Freeman, Cosmic Charlie’s, 10 p.m.
Ben Sollee, Leeds Center for The Arts, 7:30 p.m.
Chase Rice, Manchester Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 1510 Foot Pole Reunion feat. Johnny Conqueroo/Slo-Fi featuring Otto Helmuth, The Burl, 9 p.m.
Monday, April 17Dan Conn/ Derek Spencer/ Kevin Dalton, The Burl, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19Leonard, Coleman and Blunt, lead singers of three of the most legendary vocal groups of all time - The Temptations, Platters and Drifters, Lyric Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 20Big Atomic, Last Of The Dodo, and Blond Bones, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m.
William Matheny/ Josh Nolan/ KY Hoss Cats, The Burl, 8 p.m.
Dopapod/ The Werks, Cosmic Charlie’s, 9 p.m.
Highly Suspect, Manchester Music Hall, 9 p.m.
Friday, April 21Kelsey Waldon/ Justin Wells, The Burl, 8 p.m.
Jason Isbell, EKU Center for The Arts, 7:30 p.m.
The Midtown Men, Lexington Opera House, 8 p.m.
Angeleena Presley, Willie’s Locally Known, 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 22Century Party with Roy Davis Jr, Nate FX, Jace Byers, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m.
Bryan Minks and The Kentucky Sons, The Burl, 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 23TV Mike and the Scarecrows, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m.
Monday, April 24Of Montreal, Cosmic Charlie’s, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25The Districts, Cosmic Charlie’s, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26Paul Lee Kupfer, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m.
Brother Smith/ Magnolia Boulevard, The Burl, 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 27The Reality and DeBraun Thomas Trio, Al’s Bar, 9 p.m.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Cosmic Charlie’s, 9 p.m.
Matt Haeck, Willie’s Locally Known, 9 p.m.
Friday, April 28Maybird/ Dad Shorts/ Buck the Taxidermist, The Burl, 8:30 p.m. –
The Bats, Willie’s Locally Known, 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 29Al’s Bar Anniversary featuring Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Englishman, Driftwood Gypsy, Small Batch, Al’s Bar, 4:30 p.m.
K Phillips, Willie’s Locally Known, 9:30 p.m.