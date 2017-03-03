Mark’s Feed Store returns to Lexington

Some new restaurants open while some old favorites close.
NewsAthenian Grill has opened its new in-line bistro at the Kroger on Euclid (11 am til 7:30 p.m.).
The Bridge pizza is relocating from Waller Avenue to Romany Road. (Turkish fare will be added to the new menu.)
CoreLife Eatery has announced a new location at The Summit at Fritz Farm, scheduled to open Summer 2017.
Corto Lima, Jonathan Lundy’s new Latin-inspired restaurant, has opened at the corner of Limestone and Short.
The new Gastro Gnomes/Rooster Brew collaboration is expected to open summer 2017 in the N. Limestone space that was formerly Merit Furniture.
IGA will be moving into the Romany Road location vacated by Kroger.
Lexington restaurateur Ouita Michel is offering a first taste of her new venture Honeywood at Holly Hill Inn in Midway until March 12. Honeywood is expected to open this spring at the Summit at Fritz Farm.
Lockbox and 21C are celebrating their one-year anniversary in Lexington in March. Jonathan’s Table, will celebrate and highlight executive chef Jonathan Searle’s art of dining. Throughout March, guests are invited to enjoy a two-course prix fixe menu (Sunday through Wednesday each week starting at 5:30 p.m. nightly).
Lucie’s Red Light celebrated its first night on Limestone on Valentine’s Day (the latest venture from veteran Lexington restaurateur, Lucie Slone).
Skewers Mediterranean Cuisine on Tiverton recently celebrated its Grand Opening.
Table 310 downtown closed on Valentine’s Day. (Stay tuned for the new concept in that location.)
Ted’s Montana Grill will open a second location in Lexington at the Summit at Fritz Farm in May 2017.
Tom + Chee, the franchise featured on SharkTank for grilled cheese and tomato soup, closed in Hamburg near the corner of Sir Barton and Winchester Road. Vinaigrette has announced an expansion with a Hamburg location coming Spring 2017 (to the space vacated by Tom + Chee).
Uncle Maddio’s on Euclid has closed. Their facebook page reports that they “hope to re-open.”
EVENTS
March 1 thru March 3, Lexington Beerworks will host its annual Beer and Girl Scout Cookie Tasting Flight Night. Pairings: Lemonades and West Sixth 2nd Fiddle Simcoe IPA; Thin Mints and West Sixth Snake Eyes Imperial Stout; Peanut Butter Patties and West Sixth Cocoa Porter; and DeLites and West Sixth Bourbon Barrel Old Ale.
March 3 is the 2017 Spring Kentucky Ale Pub Crawl downtown Lexington (proceeds benefit Lexington Humane Society).