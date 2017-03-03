Mark’s Feed Store returns to Lexington

Some new restaurants open while some old favorites close.has opened its new in-line bistro at theon Euclid (11 am til 7:30 p.m.).pizza is relocating from Waller Avenue to Romany Road. (Turkish fare will be added to the new menu.)has announced a new location at The Summit at Fritz Farm, scheduled to open Summer 2017., Jonathan Lundy’s new Latin-inspired restaurant, has opened at the corner of Limestone and Short. The newcollaboration is expected to open summer 2017 in the N. Limestone space that was formerly Merit Furniture.will be moving into the Romany Road location vacated by Kroger. Lexington restaurateuris offering a first taste of her new ventureatin Midway until March 12. Honeywood is expected to open this spring at the Summit at Fritz Farm.andare celebrating their one-year anniversary in Lexington in March. Jonathan’s Table, will celebrate and highlight executive chef Jonathan Searle’s art of dining. Throughout March, guests are invited to enjoy a two-course prix fixe menu (Sunday through Wednesday each week starting at 5:30 p.m. nightly).celebrated its first night on Limestone on Valentine’s Day (the latest venture from veteran Lexington restaurateur, Lucie Slone).on Tiverton recently celebrated its Grand Opening.downtown closed on Valentine’s Day. (Stay tuned for the new concept in that location.)will open a second location in Lexington at the Summit at Fritz Farm in May 2017., the franchise featured on SharkTank for grilled cheese and tomato soup, closed in Hamburg near the corner of Sir Barton and Winchester Road. Vinaigrette has announced an expansion with a Hamburg location coming Spring 2017 (to the space vacated by Tom + Chee).on Euclid has closed. Their facebook page reports that they “hope to re-open.”March 1 thru March 3,will host its annual. Pairings: Lemonades and West Sixth 2nd Fiddle Simcoe IPA; Thin Mints and West Sixth Snake Eyes Imperial Stout; Peanut Butter Patties and West Sixth Cocoa Porter; and DeLites and West Sixth Bourbon Barrel Old Ale. March 3 is the 2017downtown Lexington (proceeds benefit Lexington Humane Society).