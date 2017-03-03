Lexington Ballet receives Kentucky Arts Partnership grant

Lexington Ballet Company joined other Kentucky arts organizations to celebrate Arts Day in Kentucky in Frankfort. The Lexington Ballet is one of 93 arts organizations across the state to receive a Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) grant from the Kentucky Arts Council for fiscal year 2017. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, invests a large portion of its funding in arts organizations across the state through the KAP program. The grants provide operating support to nonprofit organizations that offer year-round arts services and programs directly for the benefit of the public. The $11,055 Kentucky Arts Partnership Grant The Lexington Ballet received from the Kentucky Arts Council is invested back in the community. These funds generate local, state and federal tax revenue and stimulate the local economy through the purchase of goods and services locally. The grant helped to provide dance events year round which were attended by over 15,000 people from the region. Lexington Ballet says, “Investing the dollars we receive from the state in our local community helps us create lasting relationships that strengthen our community and benefit the people who live here.”