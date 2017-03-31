Kentucky Theatre marks anniversary with film festival

The Kentucky Theatre will host a 25th-anniversary film fest, beginning April 4. Films will include Dr. Strangelove, Citizen Kane, and an encore presentation of the new doc, Belle Brezing and the Gilded Age of the Bluegrass. A portion of the proceeds will be dedicated to the Lexington History Museum.

April 4, 7:30 p.m.

1984 - John Hurt, Richard Burton

April 5, 9:30 p.m.

Ferris Buller’s Day off - Matthew Broderick

April 5, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz - Judy Garland

April 12, 1:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain - Gene Kelly

April 5, 9:30 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove - Peter Sellers

April 13, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Belle Brezing and the Gilded Age of the Bluegrass

April 19, 1:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Citizen Kane - Orson Welles

April 19, 9:30 p.m.

Clockwork Orange - Malcolm McDowell

April 26, 1:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Pillow Talk - Doris Day, Rock Hudson

April 26, 9:30 p.m.

Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? - Bette Davis and Joan Crawford