Kentucky Theatre marks anniversary with film festival

April 4, 7:30 p.m.
1984 - John Hurt, Richard Burton
April 5, 9:30 p.m.
Ferris Buller’s Day off - Matthew Broderick
April 5, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The Wizard of Oz - Judy Garland
April 12, 1:30 and 7:15 p.m.
Singin’ in the Rain - Gene Kelly
April 5, 9:30 p.m.
Dr. Strangelove - Peter Sellers
April 13, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Belle Brezing and the Gilded Age of the Bluegrass
April 19, 1:30 and 7:15 p.m.
Citizen Kane - Orson Welles
April 19, 9:30 p.m.
Clockwork Orange - Malcolm McDowell
April 26, 1:30 and 7:15 p.m.
Pillow Talk - Doris Day, Rock Hudson
April 26, 9:30 p.m.
Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? - Bette Davis and Joan Crawford