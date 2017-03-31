Home and garden news for April 2017

A Garden Affair will be held Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30 at the Headley Whitney Museum in Lexington. The art of the garden comes to life with exceptional lectures, events and exhibitors. Each day, A Garden Affair will play host to dozens exhibitors offering both decorative objects and tools for the garden as well as rich variety of plants. Attendees are invited to tour the grounds throughout the day, sit in on a lecture, enjoy a bite, and explore the museum galleries, the shell house and the library. The Garden Affair will offer several lectures featuring garden professionals including:is a designer who specializes in residential landscape architecture. His work incorporates a combination of historical influences interpreted for the 21st century. His work has been published nationally and featured on HGTV, and has received numerous awards.is the author of five acclaimed books. Her book “The Brother Gardeners” won the American Horticultural Society 2010 Book Award and her books “Founding Gardeners” and “The Invention of Nature” were on the New York Times Best Seller List.is a garden architect born in the north of France, a direct descendant of the Marquis de Lafayette. Philippe has designed many gardens large and small in Belgium including part of the Chateau de Wespelaar for the heiress of Stella Artois., PhD, is a scientist, author and photographer. He is chief scientist at Venerable Trees, Inc., a conservation nonprofit based in Lexington. As chief scientist, he works with landowners and with other scientists and natural resource management professionals to ensure a future for the woodland pastures of Kentucky and Tennessee. He has done research and taught tree physiology, forest biology and urban forestry in the United States, Indonesia and Malaysia, and was a faculty member at the University of Kentucky. He is the author of “Venerable Trees - History, Biology and Conservation,” and is working on a second book on the lives of trees in the Anthropocene. For details and availability for exhibitions, see the exhibitor portal at www.headley-whitney.org or contact the museum at 859.255.6653 or email museum@headley-whitney.org.The 2017 Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show will continue Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at Rupp Arena.Sunflowers will take the spotlight at a workshop Tuesday, April 4 at 3 p.m. hosted by the Fayette County Extension Service. Sunflowers now come in a wide range of colors and sizes. To register for this class, call 859.257.5582.The Kentucky Christmas Tree Association’s 13th annual plant auction will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, April 8, in the Fayette County Extension Office front parking lot, 1140 Harry Sykes Way. .For more information please call 859-223-1140.The Fayette County Extension Service will host a class on Primocane Blackberries Thursday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. These varieties extend the blackberry season into fall and are strong compliments to summer varieties. The fruits have high sugar levels. Each participant will receive three Prime-Ark Freedom berry plants for a backyard garden. To register for this class, call 859.257.5582.Pet Wants Lex will host a workshop on composting Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. at its office, 321 S. Ashland Ave. Learn how to compost biodegradable items at home. First a quick talk about the how and whys, then a 30-minute hands on workshop of building your own worm bin. Contact Pet Wants Lex through Facebook or call 859.948.3333 to sign up for this event. Space is limited.Dahlias will be the focus of a class at the Fayette County Extension Service Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. Many people shy away from tender bulbs because of the hassle associated with digging and winter storage. Participants will go home with an assortment to plant. To register for this class, call 859.257.5582.A Garden Affair Fête kicks the Garden Affair Weekend off with botanic inspired cocktails and a bounty of appetizers and bites prepared with seasonal, local produce. A Garden Affair Fête serves not only as a chance for attendees to preview the weekend’s vendors, it also marks the reopening of the Headley-Whitney Museum’s iconic Shell House. Inspired by 17th and 18th century European shell grottos, this iconic building has been closed since 2006. For more information, go to www.headley-whitney.org/previewparty