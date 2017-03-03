This year’s Heirloom Seed Sale has expanded to two days. Saturday, March 4 the sale will be 9 a.m. to noon at Hunter Presbyterian Church on Rosemont Garden. Seedleaf’s Ryan Koch will lead a workshop on Saturday at 1 p.m. on using compost in your garden. On March 5, the seed sale will be noon to 3 p.m. at Temple Adath Israel. On Sunday at 1 p.m., Dylan Kennedy from Shaker Village will lead a workshop on the importance of heirloom seeds. All proceeds from the Seed Sale will benefit GleanKY’s work. To date, GleanKY has redistributed more than 1 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to 85 feeding agencies in Central Kentucky.Blue Grass Trust’s 2017 Antiques and Garden Show is at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena. Drs. Jim and Bonnie Tanner will serve as honorary co-chairs for 2017. The keynote speaker is designer Amanda Nisbet. She will be featured at a luncheon lecture on Friday, March 3.The Home, Garden and Remodeling Show in Louisville is the largest home show in the state and one of the largest in the nation. More than 300 vendors participate each year.The 2017 Master Community Gardener Training is a four-week training session running every Thursday, starting March 9 through March 30 from 6 until 8 p.m. The training will include topics such as the how and why of small scale vegetable gardening; pest management and weed identification; building soil that will feed a community; an overview of Fayette County’s food insecurity issues; care and maintenance of a garden; and networking with other local gardeners. Participants will receive information in this interactive, hands-on training. Space is limited.The spring hours of the The Kentucky Children’s Garden will begin March 30. The gardens will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The garden will also feature special events include “Spring Has Sprung” on April 7; “Sizzling Summer” on July 14; and “Amazing Autumn” on Oct. 6. The Kentucky Childrens Garden is open for private birthday parties, field trips or large groups. For more information, call 859-257-9339.Gardens, landscapes and water features, latest kitchen and bath trends, local contractors and remodelers, flooring and window treatments, outdoor living, pools and spas, art, gift, and gourmet center including Kentucky Proud Products, and interactive kids activities.The Kentucky Christmas Tree Association’s 13th annual plant auction will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 8, in the Fayette County Extension Office front parking lot, 1140 Harry Sykes Way (formerly Red Mile Place) in Lexington. A portion of the proceeds will be used to provide one or more scholarships for students majoring in forestry or related sciences in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment at the University of Kentucky. A variety of annuals, perennials, balled and burlapped landscape trees and shrubs will be for sale. Info, 859-223-1140.The market offers art, live music, literature and food, nearly 200 exhibitors of fine art, craft, books and food, featuring two days of Americana, bluegrass and world music performances, specialty food products from Kentucky Proud members, and hands-on activities. Kentucky Crafted: The Market is one of the only state-sponsored shows of its kind to feature traditional and contemporary fine art and craft along with Kentucky-related books, musical recordings, films and specialty food products.This biennial garden tour features nine diverse backyard gardens in the Lexington area. Tickets are available at several area nurseries and garden centers beginning this Spring, at all garden sites on the days of the tour, and from individual garden club members. The tour takes place rain or shine. More info can be found on the home page of lexgardenclubs.org.The Kenwick Bungalow Tour is presented by the Kenwick Neighborhood Association every other year. The tour highlights restorations and renovations in historic Kenwick, near downtown, in the area just off Richmond Road. The neighborhood is one of Lexington’s best examples of Craftsman style architecture.The Grand Tour of Homes is the BIA’s Annual scattered site showcase of new homes. This event features homes built by BIA Professional Builder Members and provides a great opportunity for consumers to view the latest trends in new home construction and to speak directly with BIA Professional Builders about their dream homes (formerly HBA). The Grand Tour of Homes is a free self-guided home tour. You may visit as many or as few homes as you like during the tour dates. Builders and/or marketing representatives will be on hand at each property to answer questions and discuss the projects.The Tour of Remodeled Homes is the public’s chance to gather ideas and view the workmanship of BIA professional remodelers. Homeowners throughout Lexington and central Kentucky will open their doors to showcase their professionally remodeled homes, including whole-house remodels, the latest in bathroom design, kitchen transformations, outdoor living and more. Homes on the Tour reflect a large variety of design and architectural trends. The remodeler for each project will be present at each home to answer your questions. Sites will be announced Summer 2017.Learn about how the Meadowthorpe neighborhood received a Stormwater Quality Incentive Grant from the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government to install multiple rain gardens throughout the Meadowthorpe neighborhood. Tour several residential rain gardens on an optional walking tour. Speakers, booths, and refreshments are offered at the Meadowthorpe Community Center throughout the day.