EMERGE Conference to open March 28

will present the fourth-annualon March 28. An outgrowth of a past Commerce Lexington Inc. Leadership Visit, EMERGE is designed to engage the next generation leaders of Central Kentucky, connecting emerging leaders to each other and to the community. The conference is Tuesday, March 28, at Lexington Center’s Thoroughbred Ballroom, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EMERGE luncheon speakers include, founder and CEO of Garden & Gun, and, master distiller for Castle & Key Distillery. There will be several personnel sessions including: when Will You Retire?; To Serve and Direct; and Tough Talk. The professional sessions include: Manager on Duty; The Business of Your Career; and Own the Room There will also be a panel discussion called “Lexington in 25 Years.”