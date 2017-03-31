Ace Eats Out – April 2017

Here is some of the latest news from the Lexington restaurant scene:
NEWS Big Shake’s Hot Chicken has closed less than a year after opening at 867 South Broadway, featuring Nashville-style spicy hot chicken and fish, and shrimp burgers.
Blaze Pizza is coming to Hamburg. The “fast-fired” pizza restaurant already has a location near the University of Kentucky campus, The new location will be at 2305 Sir Barton Way, near BD’s Mongolian Grill. J. Alexander’s is the first restaurant to open at the Summit at Fritz Farm.
Honeywood, Ouita Michel’s newest venture, is expected to open at the Summit in April
Longtime proprietor of the Mousetrap, John Kennan, died in March, after a brief illness. The Mousetrap, a deli in Lansdowne, is one of Lexington’s first forays in the now-popular gourmet-to-go sector, and is famous for its legendary pimento cheese. The Mousetrap is expected to remain open.
Mumbai Masala has opened at 102 W. High at the corner of High and S. Limestone.
Kentucky native and food writer Ronni Lundy recently received the Best American Cookbook award from IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals) for Victuals.
A coffee shop is planned for the former Cieleto Lindo location (formerly McDonald’s) on Main Street. A drive-thru is in negotiation.
Tandoor in Mapleleaf has moved a few doors down to an expanded location in Mapleleaf, near Hamburg.
EVENTS April 12Chew Dinner series with Chef Justin Thompson at Evans Orchard in Georgetown.
April 14 is the Maker’s Mark bottle signing at Keeneland.
April 14 Enjoy a four-course meal paired with Lexington’s newest brewery creations at the Rock House Brewing Beer Dinner. 7 pm, Rock House Brewing.
April 20 Bourbon 101 Bourbon Tasting and Dinner, the Speakeasy at Grand Reserve. Professional bourbon educator Tim Knittel will lead a guided tasting and palate training.
April 27 is the Farm-to-Table dinner in the Big Barn at the Kentucky Horse Park. Local chefs Jeremy Ashby and Janey Thompson will present a special menu featuring locally sourced Kentucky ingredients. Ticket proceeds for the dinner will benefit Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, the official charity of the 2017 Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event.