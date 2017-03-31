Ace Eats Out – April 2017

Here is some of the latest news from the Lexington restaurant scene:has closed less than a year after opening at 867 South Broadway, featuring Nashville-style spicy hot chicken and fish, and shrimp burgers.is coming to Hamburg. The “fast-fired” pizza restaurant already has a location near the University of Kentucky campus, The new location will be at 2305 Sir Barton Way, nearis the first restaurant to open at the Summit at Fritz Farm.Ouita Michel’s newest venture, is expected to open at the Summit in April Longtime proprietor of the, John Kennan, died in March, after a brief illness. The Mousetrap, a deli in Lansdowne, is one of Lexington’s first forays in the now-popular gourmet-to-go sector, and is famous for its legendary pimento cheese. The Mousetrap is expected to remain open.has opened at 102 W. High at the corner of High and S. Limestone. Kentucky native and food writerrecently received theaward from IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals) for Victuals. A coffee shop is planned for the formerlocation (formerly McDonald’s) on Main Street. A drive-thru is in negotiation.in Mapleleaf has moved a few doors down to an expanded location in Mapleleaf, near Hamburg.series with Chef Justin Thompson at Evans Orchard in Georgetown.is thebottle signing at Keeneland.Enjoy a four-course meal paired with Lexington’s newest brewery creations at the Rock House Brewing Beer Dinner. 7 pm, Rock House Brewing.Bourbon 101 Bourbon Tasting and Dinner, the Speakeasy at Grand Reserve. Professional bourbon educator Tim Knittel will lead a guided tasting and palate training.is the Farm-to-Table dinner in the Big Barn at the Kentucky Horse Park. Local chefs Jeremy Ashby and Janey Thompson will present a special menu featuring locally sourced Kentucky ingredients. Ticket proceeds for the dinner will benefit Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, the official charity of the 2017 Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event.