Live music for January 2017

Here are some of the concerts and shows in Lexington and the surrounding cities in January

SUN JAN 1

The Nelons | Common Bond Quartet | Jeff Stice Eastland 4 p.m. Church of God

Jazz Brunch: Gail Wynters 11 am Willie’s

MON JAN 2

Dreamhouse | Blood Handsome | Seroletto 8 p.m. The Burl

TUE JAN 3

Ghetto Circus | The Jared Presley Experiment 9 p.m. Al’s

THU JAN 5

Jockey Onassis 9 p.m. Al’s

Big Wheel & The Green Machines 8 p.m. The Burl

The Ranahans 9 p.m. Parlay Social

FRI JAN 6

George Molton 7 p.m. Austin City Saloon

Amber’s Drive | Daniel Mason Band 7 p.m. The Burl

C The Beat 9 p.m. Willie’s

SAT JAN 7

The Northside Sheiks | M Ross Perkins 8 p.m. The Burl

Born Cross Eyed 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s

Donny Brock 8 p.m. Red Mile

Nizhoni Sky 8 p.m. The Twisted Cork

Cash Unchained: Johnny Cash Tribute 9 p.m. Willie’s

Break Your Resolutions 4, 9 p.m. Al’s Bar. This event will be open to 18 and older. The featured performers include Hybrid the Rapper, Creetin, Young C, Mostly Paper Productions, SWSHR, and The Kentucky Villains.

SUN JAN 8

Jazz Brunch: Ben Lacy 11 am Willie’s

TUE JAN 10

Abby Hamilton 9 p.m. Al’s Bar

Porch Fire | Trucker Hat Coalition 10 p.m. Al’s

Melissa Etheridge 7:30 p.m. Paramount Arts Center in Ashland

WED JAN 11

Kool Keith 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s

Red Barn Radio: Todd Burge 8 p.m. Lexington ArtsPlace

THU JAN 12

Erica Blinn 9 p.m. Willie’s

Bob Weir 7:30 p.m. Aronoff Center for the Performing Arts, Cincinnati

FRI JAN 13

Avery Crabtree 7 p.m. Austin City Saloon

Picturesque | Jandergan 7 p.m. The Burl

Retro Symphony 10 p.m. Cheapside Bar

Restless Leg String Band | Hot Brown Smackdown 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s

Boy Named Banjo 9 p.m. Willie’s

SAT JAN 14

Avery Crabtree 7 p.m. Austin City Saloon

The Wooks | Kelsey Walden 8 p.m. The Burl

Free Form Funky Freekout 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s

René Marie & Experiment in Truth 8 p.m. Norton Center for the Arts

SUN JAN 15

Kelly Richey noon Lexington Diner

Jazz Brunch: Lee Carroll’s Soul Jazz Quartette 11 am Willie’s

MON JAN 16

Woodsongs: Livingston Taylor | Rebecca Loebe 6:45 p.m. Lyric Theatre

WED JAN 18

Coleslaw, Shakeriver and the Barrett-Massoth Influence 9 p.m . Al’s Bar

THU JAN 19

Grayson Jenkins | Restless Leg String Band 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall

FRI JAN 20

Larry Williams Band, 7 p.m. Austin City Saloon

Afroman 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s

Retro Symphony 9 p.m. Shamrock Bar

The Other Brothers 9 p.m. Willie’s

SAT JAN 21

Wick-It The Instigator 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s

The Hootz, 9 p.m. The Red Mile

Alma Gitana 9 p.m. Willie’s

SUN JAN 22

Herman’s Hermits, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Buckinghams, Gary Puckett, Peter Noone 7:30 p.m. Eastern Kentucky University

Jazz Brunch: The Raleigh Dailey Trio 11 am Willie’s

THUR JAN 26

Will Solomon 9 p.m. Al’s Bar

FRI JAN 27

Kevin Dalton and the Tuesday Blooms, Towne, and More 9 p.m. Al’s Bar

Black Jacket Symphony 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House

Girls Guns and Glory 9 p.m. Willies



SAT JAN 28

Dillon Carmichael 7 p.m. Austin City Saloon

100% Angus 9 p.m. The Burl

Retro Symphony 10 p.m. Cheapside Bar

The Association 8 p.m. Norton Center for The Arts

2 Cool Band 9 p.m. Red Mile

Five Second Rule 10 p.m. Stagger Inn

Karen Jonas 9 p.m. Willie’s

SUN JAN 29

Lexington Music Awards 6 p.m. Lyric Theatre

Jazz Brunch: Ben Lacy 11 am Willie’s

MON JAN 30

Woodsongs: Flatt Lonesome | Mark Kroos 6:45 p.m. Lyric Theatre