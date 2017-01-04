Live music for January 2017

Here are some of the concerts and shows in Lexington and the surrounding cities in January
SUN JAN 1
The Nelons | Common Bond Quartet | Jeff Stice Eastland 4 p.m. Church of God
Jazz Brunch: Gail Wynters 11 am Willie’s
MON JAN 2
Dreamhouse | Blood Handsome | Seroletto 8 p.m. The Burl
TUE JAN 3
Ghetto Circus | The Jared Presley Experiment 9 p.m. Al’s
THU JAN 5
Jockey Onassis 9 p.m. Al’s
Big Wheel & The Green Machines 8 p.m. The Burl
The Ranahans 9 p.m. Parlay Social
FRI JAN 6
George Molton 7 p.m. Austin City Saloon
Amber’s Drive | Daniel Mason Band 7 p.m. The Burl
C The Beat 9 p.m. Willie’s
SAT JAN 7
The Northside Sheiks | M Ross Perkins 8 p.m. The Burl
Born Cross Eyed 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s
Donny Brock 8 p.m. Red Mile
Nizhoni Sky 8 p.m. The Twisted Cork
Cash Unchained: Johnny Cash Tribute 9 p.m. Willie’s
Break Your Resolutions 4, 9 p.m. Al’s Bar. This event will be open to 18 and older. The featured performers include Hybrid the Rapper, Creetin, Young C, Mostly Paper Productions, SWSHR, and The Kentucky Villains.
SUN JAN 8
Jazz Brunch: Ben Lacy 11 am Willie’s
TUE JAN 10
Abby Hamilton 9 p.m. Al’s Bar
Porch Fire | Trucker Hat Coalition 10 p.m. Al’s
Melissa Etheridge 7:30 p.m. Paramount Arts Center in Ashland
WED JAN 11
Kool Keith 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s
Red Barn Radio: Todd Burge 8 p.m. Lexington ArtsPlace
THU JAN 12
Erica Blinn 9 p.m. Willie’s
Bob Weir 7:30 p.m. Aronoff Center for the Performing Arts, Cincinnati
FRI JAN 13
Avery Crabtree 7 p.m. Austin City Saloon
Picturesque | Jandergan 7 p.m. The Burl
Retro Symphony 10 p.m. Cheapside Bar
Restless Leg String Band | Hot Brown Smackdown 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s
Boy Named Banjo 9 p.m. Willie’s
SAT JAN 14
Avery Crabtree 7 p.m. Austin City Saloon
The Wooks | Kelsey Walden 8 p.m. The Burl
Free Form Funky Freekout 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s
René Marie & Experiment in Truth 8 p.m. Norton Center for the Arts
SUN JAN 15
Kelly Richey noon Lexington Diner
Jazz Brunch: Lee Carroll’s Soul Jazz Quartette 11 am Willie’s
MON JAN 16
Woodsongs: Livingston Taylor | Rebecca Loebe 6:45 p.m. Lyric Theatre
WED JAN 18
Coleslaw, Shakeriver and the Barrett-Massoth Influence 9 p.m . Al’s Bar
THU JAN 19
Grayson Jenkins | Restless Leg String Band 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall
FRI JAN 20
Larry Williams Band, 7 p.m. Austin City Saloon
Afroman 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s
Retro Symphony 9 p.m. Shamrock Bar
The Other Brothers 9 p.m. Willie’s
SAT JAN 21
Wick-It The Instigator 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s
The Hootz, 9 p.m. The Red Mile
Alma Gitana 9 p.m. Willie’s
SUN JAN 22
Herman’s Hermits, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Buckinghams, Gary Puckett, Peter Noone 7:30 p.m. Eastern Kentucky University
Jazz Brunch: The Raleigh Dailey Trio 11 am Willie’s
THUR JAN 26
Will Solomon 9 p.m. Al’s Bar
FRI JAN 27
Kevin Dalton and the Tuesday Blooms, Towne, and More 9 p.m. Al’s Bar
Black Jacket Symphony 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House
Girls Guns and Glory 9 p.m. Willies
SAT JAN 28
Dillon Carmichael 7 p.m. Austin City Saloon
100% Angus 9 p.m. The Burl
Retro Symphony 10 p.m. Cheapside Bar
The Association 8 p.m. Norton Center for The Arts
2 Cool Band 9 p.m. Red Mile
Five Second Rule 10 p.m. Stagger Inn
Karen Jonas 9 p.m. Willie’s
SUN JAN 29
Lexington Music Awards 6 p.m. Lyric Theatre
Jazz Brunch: Ben Lacy 11 am Willie’s
MON JAN 30
Woodsongs: Flatt Lonesome | Mark Kroos 6:45 p.m. Lyric Theatre