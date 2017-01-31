Live Music – Feb. 2017

Here is your music menu for February 2017.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Prowess | Octalux 9 p.m., The Burl
Taylor Hughes, 7 p.m. The Twisted Cork
Thursday, Feb . 2
Greg Finger Band EP release 9 p.m., Willies
Lauryn Hill, 8 p.m., Arnoff Center (Cincinnati)
Friday, Feb. 3
Joslyn and The Sweet Compression 9 p.m., Willies
Vita and the Woolf Noncompliant | Swamp Hawk, 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s
Dan Pence 5 p.m. The Twisted Cork
1964 The Tribute 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House
Mojothunder | Hellbent Hearts | The Jettisons, 9 p.m. Best Friend Bar
The Steeldrivers, 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall
Saturday, Feb. 4
The Vibrant Sounds Showcase, 8 a.m., The Burl
Superfecta, 9 p.m. Red Mile
The Ark Band, 9 p.m., Willies
Sunday, Feb. 5
Sinai Vessel | Messes | Blood Handsome, 8 p.m., The Burl
The Raleigh Dailey Trio 11 a.m., Willies
Monday, Feb. 6
Tonstartssbandht | Felchers | Primitive Ricky, 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s
Old-Time Jam, 6 p.m., Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Spafford, 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Rainbow Kitten Surprise Caamp, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Gary Pack, 7 p.m. The Twisted Cork
Friday, Feb. 10
Blackfoot Gypsies | Other Brothers | Alcatraz Shakedown 9 p.m., The Burl
Webb Wilder and the Beatniks 9 p.m., Willies
Trucker Hat Coalition | Slow Down Johnny, 10 p.m. Best Friend Bar
Saturday, Feb. 11
Papadosio,9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression | Will Solomon, 8 p.m., The Burl
Boogie G, 9 p.m., Red Mile
C The Beat, 9 p.m., Willies
The Culture Appreciates, 9:30 p.m. Al’s Bar
Sunday, Feb. 12
Mike Dillion Band, 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s
Order of Leviathan, Foxbat, Apochryphal Revelation, 9 p.m., The Burl
Lee Carroll’s Soul Jazz Quartet 11 a.m. Willies
Airpark, 8:15 p.m. Willies
Lex Brunch with Tee Dee Young, 10 a.m., The Burl
Monday, Feb. 13
Jordan DePaul | Jess Nolan 8 pm, Willies
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Tim Easton, 8 p.m., The Burl
Justin Hayward, 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House
Scarface | Big Daddy Kane | Too Short | 8ball and MJG | Trick Daddy | Doug E. Fresh, 7 p.m., KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)
Thursday, Feb. 16
Blackberry Smoke, 8 p.m., Manchester Music Hall
Friday, Feb. 18
Cinderella, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House
The Jeff Richey Experience | Home Grown Head, 6:30 p.m. The Spotlight Playhouse (Berea)
Ronnie Milsap, 7:30 p.m., EKU Center for The Arts
ATTEMPT Record Release | Club Dub | Idiot Glee, 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s
Saturday, Feb. 18
Johnny Conqueroo | Ranch Ghost, 8 p.m., The Burl
Encore, 9 p.m. Red Mile
George Molton, 9 p.m., Willies
Arizona Bay and Lost Dogs, 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall
Sunday, Feb. 19
Jazz Brunch with Gail Wynters, 11 a.m. Willies
The Last Revel featuring members of The Wooks, 8 p.m. Willies
Tuesday, March 21
Nobunny | Shawnthony Calypso | Dr Paulm 9 p.m., Best Friend Bar
Wednesday, Feb. 22
DJ Crowe, 7 p.m. The Twisted Cork
Thursday, Feb. 23
Hal Ketchum, 8:30 pm, Willies
Friday, Feb. 24
Sally and George | The Jenkins Twins, 9 p.m., Willies
Dan Pence 5 p.m., The Twisted Cork
The Music Maker Blues Revue, 8 p.m., Norton Center for The Arts (Danville)
Saturday, Feb. 25
Same As It Ever Was (Talking Heads tribute)10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s
Kane Brown, 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall
Caught Red Handed, 9 p.m., Red Mile
The Ark Band, 9 p.m. Willies
Brantley Gilbert, 7 p.m., KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)
Sunday, Feb. 26
Jazz Brunch featuring Ben Lacy, 1 a.m., Willies
Lex Brunch with Restless Leg String Band, 10 a.m., The Burl