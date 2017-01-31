Live Music – Feb. 2017

Here is your music menu for February 2017.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Prowess | Octalux 9 p.m., The Burl

Taylor Hughes, 7 p.m. The Twisted Cork

Thursday, Feb . 2

Greg Finger Band EP release 9 p.m., Willies

Lauryn Hill, 8 p.m., Arnoff Center (Cincinnati)

Friday, Feb. 3

Joslyn and The Sweet Compression 9 p.m., Willies

Vita and the Woolf Noncompliant | Swamp Hawk, 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s

Dan Pence 5 p.m. The Twisted Cork

1964 The Tribute 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House

Mojothunder | Hellbent Hearts | The Jettisons, 9 p.m. Best Friend Bar

The Steeldrivers, 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall

Saturday, Feb. 4

The Vibrant Sounds Showcase, 8 a.m., The Burl

Superfecta, 9 p.m. Red Mile

The Ark Band, 9 p.m., Willies

Sunday, Feb. 5

Sinai Vessel | Messes | Blood Handsome, 8 p.m., The Burl

The Raleigh Dailey Trio 11 a.m., Willies

Monday, Feb. 6

Tonstartssbandht | Felchers | Primitive Ricky, 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s

Old-Time Jam, 6 p.m., Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Spafford, 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Rainbow Kitten Surprise Caamp, 9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Gary Pack, 7 p.m. The Twisted Cork

Friday, Feb. 10

Blackfoot Gypsies | Other Brothers | Alcatraz Shakedown 9 p.m., The Burl

Webb Wilder and the Beatniks 9 p.m., Willies

Trucker Hat Coalition | Slow Down Johnny, 10 p.m. Best Friend Bar

Saturday, Feb. 11

Papadosio,9 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression | Will Solomon, 8 p.m., The Burl

Boogie G, 9 p.m., Red Mile

C The Beat, 9 p.m., Willies

The Culture Appreciates, 9:30 p.m. Al’s Bar

Sunday, Feb. 12

Mike Dillion Band, 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s

Order of Leviathan, Foxbat, Apochryphal Revelation, 9 p.m., The Burl

Lee Carroll’s Soul Jazz Quartet 11 a.m. Willies

Airpark, 8:15 p.m. Willies

Lex Brunch with Tee Dee Young, 10 a.m., The Burl

Monday, Feb. 13

Jordan DePaul | Jess Nolan 8 pm, Willies

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Tim Easton, 8 p.m., The Burl

Justin Hayward, 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House

Scarface | Big Daddy Kane | Too Short | 8ball and MJG | Trick Daddy | Doug E. Fresh, 7 p.m., KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

Thursday, Feb. 16

Blackberry Smoke, 8 p.m., Manchester Music Hall

Friday, Feb. 18

Cinderella, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House

The Jeff Richey Experience | Home Grown Head, 6:30 p.m. The Spotlight Playhouse (Berea)

Ronnie Milsap, 7:30 p.m., EKU Center for The Arts

ATTEMPT Record Release | Club Dub | Idiot Glee, 10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s

Saturday, Feb. 18

Johnny Conqueroo | Ranch Ghost, 8 p.m., The Burl

Encore, 9 p.m. Red Mile

George Molton, 9 p.m., Willies

Arizona Bay and Lost Dogs, 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall

Sunday, Feb. 19

Jazz Brunch with Gail Wynters, 11 a.m. Willies

The Last Revel featuring members of The Wooks, 8 p.m. Willies

Tuesday, March 21

Nobunny | Shawnthony Calypso | Dr Paulm 9 p.m., Best Friend Bar

Wednesday, Feb. 22

DJ Crowe, 7 p.m. The Twisted Cork

Thursday, Feb. 23

Hal Ketchum, 8:30 pm, Willies

Friday, Feb. 24

Sally and George | The Jenkins Twins, 9 p.m., Willies

Dan Pence 5 p.m., The Twisted Cork

The Music Maker Blues Revue, 8 p.m., Norton Center for The Arts (Danville)

Saturday, Feb. 25

Same As It Ever Was (Talking Heads tribute)10 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s

Kane Brown, 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall

Caught Red Handed, 9 p.m., Red Mile

The Ark Band, 9 p.m. Willies

Brantley Gilbert, 7 p.m., KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

Sunday, Feb. 26

Jazz Brunch featuring Ben Lacy, 1 a.m., Willies

Lex Brunch with Restless Leg String Band, 10 a.m., The Burl