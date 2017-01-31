Classified Ads – Feb. 2017

Animal Specialist (Lexington, KY) for Gunston Hall Farm – Assist w/ farm mgmt & animal health mgmt. On-site housing is available. Reqs. incl. Bach’s deg. in Animal Science or rel.; & 1 yr exp. as a Farm Manager or related occupation which must incl. some exp. w/ Bloodstock, reproduction/breeding, palpation; knowl of nutrition, supplements & ability & knowl of thoroughbreds & thoroughbred industry; pharmacology & emergency card, x-ray & endoscopic equipment; buying exams; & foaling mares/foal care. Mail resumes to Dr. Larmon Cowles, Gunston Hall Farm, 2900 Russell Cave Rd, Lexington, KY 40511.

Sr. Business Analyst in Lexington, KY: Responsible for defining and documenting requirements, specifications and test plans, in addition to having an in-depth knowledge of the SDLC process. Responsible for identifying and analyzing user requirements. Requires: (1) Masters + 1 yr exp. OR (2) Bachelors + 5 yrs exp. Mail resume to: Tempur-Pedic Management, LLC, 1000 Tempur Way, Lexington, KY 40511, Attn: HR.

Forcht Group is seeking a Senior IT System Administrator to design, plan, implement and perform administration of its Windows Active Directory domain and 200+ server environment. Recommend solutions for servers, operating systems and applications by leading a team of experienced admins through requirements, feasibility studies and project plans to enhance both the enterprise infrastructure and build efficiencies for our businesses. Experience with Windows Server, Exchange 2010, SQL Server, and VMware ESX are required. Responsibilities include project planning, organization and implementation of all technologies mentioned as well as system backup and recovery including DR management, planning and testing. The successful candidate will Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, related technical discipline or equivalent; 5 years related experience in an IT operations environment; Experience in a 200+ server, hybrid of virtual and physical, environment; MCSE or other related MCP certification preferred; Knowledgeable with Windows 2008 and 2012 AD and group policy management; Experience with Exchange 2010 and Office 36; Experience with enterprise backup solutions; Experience with VOIP. Some on-call, weekend and after hours work are required. Apply to hr@forchtgroup.com.

HS Chinese Language Instructor: BA in Chinese, Education or rel + KY Certificate for Teaching Chinese (job#4381). HS Spanish Immersion Teacher: BA in Spanish, Education or rel, KY Prof Certificate for Teaching Spanish + native/near-native Spanish language ability (job#4387). Fayette County Public Schools, Lexington. Apply online at www.fcps.net/jobs.

INTERNSHIPS: multimedia internships in Graphic Design, Web, Editorial, at Ace. Requires proficiency in WordPress, InDesign, and Photoshop with strong standing in JOU, ENG, ISC, WRD, CS, VIS, or LIS. Social Media addicts preferred. Email credentials and faculty reference: editor@aceweekly.com.