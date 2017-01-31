Ace Eats Out – Feb. 2017

Red Light Kitchen and Lounge, the latest enterprise from Lexington restaurateur Lucie Sloan Meyers, will open on Feb. 14. Meyers previous restaurant “a la Lucie” was a fixture on Limestone Avenue for many years.

The Bridge Pizza is relocating from Waller Avenue to Romany Road. (Turkish fare will be added to the new menu.)

The JDI Grille and Tavern on Cedar Street has closed. According to the JDI Facebook page, the owners hope a new restaurant will move into the space soon but no plans have been announced.

Skewers, featuring a Mediterranean menu, has opened at 130 West Tiverton Way.

Marikka’s Restaurant and Bier Stube on Southland Drive has been demolished but the owners have announced they will rebuild the restaurant and will feature expanded its volleyball courts. The owners expect the building to be ready by late spring

Mark’s Feed Store BBQ will return to Lexington with a formal ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. The new restaurant will be located at 910 Beaumont Centre Parkway in Lexington.

The new Gastro Gnomes/ Rooster Brew collaboration is expected to open summer 2017 in the N. Limestone space that was formerly Merit Furniture.

The Tom + Chee location in Hamburg has closed. In the wake of national exposure on Shark Tank, the Lexington location opened in 2013. According to the Tom + Chee Facebook page, there are no plans to open another Lexington location.

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen (on Leestown and downtown) has announced an expansion with a Hamburg addition coming Spring 2017.

Happy Sushi at 130 West Tiverton Way, Suite 1 has opened to the public. This new restaurant features all you can eat sushi.

Plans have been announced to open a location of Sodona Taphouse in Lexington. Sedona offers hand cut `certified Angus’ choice steaks; fresh seafood brought in and cut daily; local and organic items whenever possible; and gluten-free friendly offerings.

The Jalapeños Restaurant on New Circle Road has closed. The Jalapeños locations on South Broadway and Mapleleaf Drive remain open.

Rincon Mexicano on Euclid Avenue and the location on Harrodsburg Road have both closed.

Fazoli’s location near University of Kentucky campus has closed. No plans for the property have been announced.

The new location of Shakespeare and Co. at 1908 Bryant Road in Hamburg has formally opened. The new restaurant joins a downtown Lexington location.

Boone Creek Creamery’s Kentucky Derby Cheese, a cheddar infused with bourbon, was featured during the banquet of the Kentucky Society of Washington. The reception and dinner honor Kentucky and the inauguration of the new president.

The former Kroger building on Romany Road will reopen as an IGA grocery store. Hindman-based Cox Foods has IGA 12 locations.

Chocolate Holler, offering espresso, drinkable chocolate, and treats, is expected to open in early February. Chocolate Holler is located at 400 Old Vine Street next to Wines on Vine.

Southern Foodways Alliance has announced the “Bluegrass and Birria” oral history project featuring stories offered by some Lexington restaurant staff. Gustavo Arellano and Delilah Snell document restaurant owners in Louisville and Lexington “representing different parts of the Mexican experience: recent immigrants, pioneers who arrived in the 1980s, second-generation owners, celebrity chefs, people who first migrated elsewhere in the United States but found their home in Kentucky.” The Southern Foodways Alliance documents, studies, and explores the food cultures of the changing American South. The group sets a welcome table where all may consider history and the future in a spirit of respect and reconciliation. A member-supported organization based at the University of Mississippi’s Center for the Study of Southern Culture, the group collects oral histories, produces films and podcasts, publishes writing, sponsors scholarship, mentors students, and stages events that serve as progressive and inclusive catalysts for the greater South.

To hear these stories, go to www.southernfoodways.org or check out the Southern Foodways Alliance’s Facebook page.

EVENTS

On Feb. 11, celebrate Valentine’s in advance with the Midway Chocolate Stroll in downtown Midway.

Stop by J.D. Render’s Southern Table and Bar for lunch or dinner on Monday, Feb 13. Tell the server you‘re there to support the United Way of the Bluegrass and 10 percent of your purchase will be donated to help those in need.

LexBrunch, a concert series at The Burl every other Sunday, features live music paired with beer, cocktails, coffee, and food trucks. On Feb. 12, the venue will feature music by Tee Dee Young with food/drink by Doodles, Common Grounds, and others.