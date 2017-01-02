Ace Eats Out – January 2017

Check out the latest news for Lexington restaurants.

NEWS

Bar Ona will open on Church Street in the former Merit Furniture location.

Carson’s Food & Drink has opened for lunch and dinner at 362 East Main Street.

Goodfellas Distillery on the James E. Pepper campus on Manchester Street has opened to the public. Goodfellas Distillery is the newest location for the brand.

Graze No. 2 has opened at the former House of Soul location on South Limestone.

Chef Jonathan Lundy Latin-inspired restaurant Corto Lima will open at 101 West Short Street, in the former home of The Upstart Crow (formerly Mia’s, formerly Rosetta, formerly Annabelle’s).

Lussi Brown Coffee Bar will open on Church Street. The full service coffee shop will serve coffee, tea cocktails, and coffee stout.

Girlsgirlsgirls Burritos, a burrito shop inside Best Friend Bar has expanded the delivery zone to include Kenwick, Chevy Chase and Bell Court neighborhoods.

School Sushi, a popular Japanese restaurant originally on Old Todds Road, will return in the Spring in the former Shorty’s Market & Tap Room on Short Street.

The Madame Eatery and Juke Joint opened in late December. The new venture will feature karaoke each Monday night. Chef Maribeth Tolson’s menu will include unique interpretations of classic comfort foods and southern favorites.

Zaxby’s has opened another Lexington location at 1115 S Broadway.

FoodChain, the indoor aquaponics farm on West Sixth Street, will offer public tours of its operation every Saturday at 1 p.m. The one-hour tour will focus on FoodChain’s mission, auaponics, farm, expansion, and more.

Mark’s Feed Store is expected to return to Lexington later this month. The popular Louisville-based restaurant features “pit to table” fresh, smoked meats. The new Lexington location will be in Beaumont and is currently undergoing extensive renovation.

EVENTS

Midway Christian Church is celebrating the Feast of the Epiphany on Friday, Jan, 6 at 6:30 p.m. The feast will be served at the Midway University Piper Dining Hall with a medieval menu prepared by Chef Ouita Michel of the Holly Hill Inn in Midway.

Buffalo Trace Distillery is hosting its Legendary Craftsmen Dinner Series on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. This is a one-of-a-kind dinner event featuring namesake bourbons, a Distillery tour, and glimpse into the history of the distillery. The series will continue on Friday, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27.

The 23rd Annual Unity Breakfast is Monday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 a.m. at the Lexington Convention Center. The purpose of the Unity Breakfast is to commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his ideas for peace and unity. Info, www.lexingtonalpha.org.

The first CHEW Brunch of the year will be at Bryant’s Rent-All on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. Chef Wyatt Sarbacker will create a two-course paleo.

The Bluegrass Brunch and Artist Market is Sunday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester Street. This is an Indoor artist market showcasing over 40 local or regional artists with musical act Derek Spencer. There will be a guest appearance by the Henry Clay High School Choir.