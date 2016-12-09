Where to eat and drink, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016, Lexington

What bars and restaurants are open (and closed) on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky? — a highly selective alphabetical sampling.

Applebee’s in Lexington (all locations) will be open on Christmas Eve but closed Christmas Day.

Asian Wind on Palomar is open regular hours both days.

Asuka Japanese Grill and Sushi at 2300 Sir Barton Way is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Bigg Blue Martini at 369 West Vine (in the Hilton) will be open regular hours (3 p.m. – 1 a.m.) on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Bonefish Grill in Hamburg is open on Christmas Eve but closed Christmas Day.

Boone Tavern in Berea is open Christmas Eve but closed Christmas Day.

Buddha Lounge will be open on Christmas Eve but closed Christmas Day.

Chatham’s will be open regular hours Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Cheesecake Factory at Fayette Mall is open Christmas Eve but closed Christmas Day.

Cheng’s Chinese Restaurant on Clays Mill is open on Christmas Eve and open on Christmas Day.

Cole’s 735 Main is open Christmas Eve but closed Christmas Day.

Columbia Steakhouse downtown is closed on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Cracker Barrel is open Christmas Eve but closed Christmas Day.

Doodles on Limestone is closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Dudley’s on Short is open on Christmas Eve for lunch but closed Christmas Day.

Good Foods Cafe on Southland Drive is open Christmas Eve from 8 am – 6 pm, but closed on Christmas Day.

Grey Goose on Jefferson is open lunch hours on Christmas Eve and open dinner hours on Christmas Day.

Golden Wok is open regular hours both days.

Hananoki is closed on Christmas Day and may be closing earlier than usual on Christmas Eve as well.

Hunan on Southland Drive is open regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

iChing Asian Cafe at 2312 Sir Barton Way in Hamburg is open until 5 pm on Christmas Eve. It’s closed Christmas Day.

Jean Farris Winery will be closed on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

Le Deauville will be open Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Local’s will be closed on Christmas Day.

Malone’s (Hamburg, Lansdowne, and Palomar) will be open until 8 pm on Christmas Eve. It will be closed on Christmas Day.

Middle Fork, in the Distillery District, will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Nick Ryan’s is closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Osaka off Man O’ War is open regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Parlay Social will be open at 3 pm on Christmas Eve until bar close. It will be closed on Christmas Day.

Peking Bistro at Beaumont is open during regular business hours on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

PF Chang’s at Fayette Mall will be open Christmas Eve but closed Christmas Day.

Pies and Pints (in the Square) will be open 11 am – 4 pm Christmas Eve. It’s closed on Christmas Day.

Ramsey’s closes at 4 pm on Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day.

Sage Rabbit will be closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Saul Good (all Lexington locations) will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Shanghai Bistro on War Admiral will be open regular hours on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Smashing Tomato locations in Lexington will be closing early (3 pm) on Christmas Eve. They will be closed on Christmas Day.

Starbucks Chevy Chase (808 E. High Street) will be open 5:30 am – 6 pm on Christmas Eve and 6 am – 5 pm Christmas Day.

Sutton’s will be open late Christmas Eve on Christmas Eve, serving a full menu until 10 pm. It’s closed on Christmas Day.

Ted’s Montana Grill is open from 11 am – 9 pm on Christmas Eve. It’s closed on Christmas Day.

Tolly Ho will be open on Christmas Eve until 6 pm, but will be closed all of Christmas Day, (so get your fix of Ho Burger + chili cheese fries early).



Tony’s in The Square (formerly Victorian Square) will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Waffle House at 859 S. Broadway is open 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year if you want to get your griddle on.

Windy Corner Market is open 7 am – 2 pm Christmas Eve, but closed Christmas Day.

What BARS and Breweries are open Christmas Eve/Christmas Day 2016 in Lexington?

Glad you asked. Below is a small sampling.

Al’s Bar will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Beer Trappe on Euclid will be open Christmas Eve at normal hours but closed on Christmas Day.

Blue Stallion Brewing will be open on Christmas Eve at normal hours but will close on Christmas Day.

Buddha Lounge will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve but will be closed Christmas Day.

Chevy Chase Inn at 833 E. Euclid Avenue will be open limited hours on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Cocktails will be closed on Christmas Eve but will open at 7 pm on Christmas Day.

Country Boy Brewing at 436 Chair Avenue will be open 4-12 pm on Christmas Eve and 3-10 pm Christmas Day.

Ethereal Brewing in the Distillery District are open on Christmas Eve and closed for Christmas Day.

JDI at 319 Cedar Street will be open for lunch on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

Lynagh’s at 384 Woodland Avenue will be closed Christmas Eve but will open Christmas Night for drinks.

McCarthy’s Irish Bar at 117 S. Upper will be open normal hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Mirror Twin Brewing at 725 National Avenue will be closing early on Christmas Eve and will be open normal hours on Christmas Day.

Pivot Brewing Company on Delaware Avenue may be closing early on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

The Tin Roof on Limestone will be closed on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

West Sixth will be open on Christmas Eve for abbreviated hours but will be closed Christmas Day.

