When are Christmas Eve, Christmas Day Church Services 2016, Lexington

A sampling of Lexington area Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016 church services:

CHRISTMAS EVE, SATURDAY DECEMBER 24, 2016



CATHEDRAL OF CHRIST THE KING (Catholic) 299 Colony Blvd Lexington KY, services are at 4, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. They will also hold midnight mass.

CENTENARY UNITED METHODIST 2800 Tates Creek Road Lexington KY, services at 2, 4,7 and 11 p.m.

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH 205 E. Short Street Lexington KY, Christmas Eve services at 5 and 11 p.m.

CHRIST CHURCH CATHEDRAL (Episcopalian) 166 Market Street Lexington KY, Christmas Eve services at 5 and 11 p.m.

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH 1000 Tates Creek Road Lexington KY, Christmas Eve services at 6 and 9 p.m.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 171 Market Street Lexington KY, Christmas Eve services at 3 and 5:30 p.m.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 200 W. High St Lexington, KY, Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7 p.m.

GOOD SHEPHERD (THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE GOOD SHEPHERD) 533 East Main Street Lexington KY, Christmas Eve services at 3:45, 7 and 10:30 p.m.

MARY QUEEN OF THE HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH at 601 Hill N. Dale Drive will hold Christmas Eve mass 8:15 a.m. and 4, 6, 7:30 and 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CHRISTIAN CHURCH 990 Star Shoot Parkway, Christmas Eve service is at 4:30 pm.

PAX CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH 4001 Victoria Way Lexington KY, Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

SECOND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH 460 East Main Street Lexington KY, Christmas Eve services at 5, 8 and 10 p.m.

SOUTHERN HILLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 2356 Harrodsburg Road Lexington KY, Christmas Eve service at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH 5001 Harrodsburg Rd Nicholasville KY & 2349 Richmond Rd, Lexington KY, Christmas Eve service at 2, 4, and 6 p.m.

ST. LUKE UNITED METHODIST at 2351 Alumni Drive Lexington KY, Christmas Eve services at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

WOODLAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH 530 E. High Street, Christmas Eve service is at 7 pm.

CHRISTMAS DAY, SUNDAY DECEMBER 25, 2016

BROADWAY BAPTIST CHURCH 2500 Harrodsburg Rd. Lexington, KY, will host Christmas Day services at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.

CATHEDRAL OF CHRIST THE KING (Catholic) 299 Colony Blvd Lexington KY, Christmas Day mass is at 9 and 11:15 a.m. and 5 p.m.

CHRIST CHURCH CATHEDRAL (Episcopalian) 166 Market Street Lexington KY Christmas Day service at 11 a.m.

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH 1000 Tates Creek Road Lexington KY, Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 200 W. High St Lexington, KY, Christmas Day services at 8:30 and 11 a.m.

GOOD SHEPHERD (Episcopal) 533 East Main Street Lexington KY, Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

MARY QUEEN OF THE HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH at 601 Hill N. Dale Drive will hold Christmas Day mass at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

PAX CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH 4001 Victoria Way Lexington KY, Christmas Day mass is 8:30 and 11 a.m.

