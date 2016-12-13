What’s Open, What’s Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Lexington 2016

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016: what’s open and what’s closed in Lexington KY?

Best Buy will be open until 6 pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

Costco is open 9 am until 5 pm on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Fayette Mall will be open on Christmas Eve from 6 am – 6 pm (individual store hours may vary). The mall will be closed on Christmas Day and reopen on Monday, December 26 at 7 am.

Fresh Market will be open on Christmas Eve until 6 pm and closed on Christmas Day.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market will be on until 10 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Good Foods on Southland Drive will be open 8 am to 6 pm on Christmas Eve. Good Foods will be closed on Christmas Day.

Kroger stores in Lexington will be open on Christmas Eve until 5 pm and closed Christmas Day. Kroger Pharmacies will also be open until 5 pm on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day.

Lucky’s Market is open until 4 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Both Lexington Liquor Barn locations are open on Christmas Eve from 8 am until 8 pm, as well as on Christmas Day from 1 pm until 8 pm.

Meijers in Lexington will be open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day.

Target in Lexington’s Hamburg Pavilion will be open until 11 pm on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day.

Trader Joe’s will close at 6 pm on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart locations are open until 8 pm on Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Whole Foods will be open until 7 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Walgreens locations that are open 24-hours will be open on Christmas Eve and Day. Non 24-hour locations will be open normal hours on Christmas Eve and will close at 6 pm on Christmas Day.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Banks will be closed on Christmas Day. Most banks will be open with modified hours on Christmas Eve. Check with your local bank, times may vary.

Most Lexington Post Offices will shorten retail lobby hours and close at 12 pm on Christmas Eve. Since Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, post offices will remain closed through Monday, December 26. All Post Offices will be open and regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, December 27. Fed Ex and UPS will be closed on Christmas Day and the following Monday, December 26. Pickups and deliveries will resume on Tuesday, December 27.

Lexington Public Libraries will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

LexTran will run on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and on the following Monday, December 26.

Trash collection days have changed with the Christmas holiday. Those who normally have Friday trash pickup will be serviced the preceding Wednesday, December 21. Those who normally have Monday trash pickup will be serviced the following Wednesday, December 28.

Cinemark Fayette Mall will remain open normal hours on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Kentucky Theatre will be playing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at their normal times on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Regal Cinemas will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Movie Tavern at Brannon Crossing will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Treecycle This: How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Lexington?

Christmas trees can be recycled with yard waste. Put trees on the curb for normal collection day. Make sure all ornaments and tinsel are removed from the tree. Contact LexCall 3-1-1, or 425-2255 if Christmas Tree is not collected on your normal collection day.

Apartment and businesses should call LexCall for information on Christmas tree pickup.

Fayette County residents can recycle holiday lights and other electronics such as computers, monitors and televisions at the city’s Electronic Recycling Center at 1306 Versailles Road.

